Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips- 3rd January 2022

Manchester United are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley in the league. First-half goals from Scotland international Scott McTominay and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from centre-back Ben Mee sealed the deal for Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger and England international Aaron Lennon scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the league. A severely depleted Chelsea side were unable to find the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage, having won 11 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three while the other four have ended in draws.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as many expected, has proved to be the main attacking force for Manchester United. He has eight goals and three assists in 13 league starts.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan has done well. The 25-year old has scored four league goals this season.

Adama Traore continues to shine with his pace and dribbling for Wolves, although he has not registered a single goal or assist in the league.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester United may have registered a good victory over Burnley, but familiar issues linger. There is still a reliance on individual brilliance to bail them out, and Rangnick's renowned pressing style is yet to be properly witnessed by Manchester United fans. However, given their abject performance against Newcastle United, the Burnley win was a necessary result.

There is hope that Manchester United will sign a midfielder in January to reduce the pressure on Fred and Scott McTominay. Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria have been highlighted, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice viewed as untouchables during this transfer period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and Bruno Lage has done a good job since taking over. Summer signings Jose Sa and Hwang Hee-chan have produced some good performances, while Adama Traore continues to do what he does best.

There could be some incomings during January, with the Lille duo of Sven Botman and Renato Sanches linked with the club once again.

Manchester United, on paper, have enough to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves @Wolves Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2022!



🐺🎉 Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2022!🐺🎉 https://t.co/QVYM9eA8Dg

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Manchester United

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: under 2 goals

Tip 3- Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime- YES

B/R Football @brfootball Ronaldo made his big return to Manchester United after 12 years and brought his 95th-minute winners with him 🥶 Ronaldo made his big return to Manchester United after 12 years and brought his 95th-minute winners with him 🥶 https://t.co/DGaEI8vwUq

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4- Bold Prediction: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet

Edited by Abhinav Anand