Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: 5 Points to look forward to

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
977   //    22 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United continued their good form in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Saturday, sitting just above them on 8th, with just one more point on board. But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already stopped City in their backyard this season and have lost just one of their 5 Premier League games. United, as such, cannot be complacent now.

The two sides have met 98 times in total, with Manchester United having the upper hand with 48 wins. The last time these two met was in 2012, when United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, thumped Wolves 5-0. Interestingly, Wolves have not won at Old Trafford in almost 38 years.

Kevin Friend, who has already overseen United’s first loss of the season at Burnley, will be in charge on Saturday, and the Red Devils will be desperate to ensure that result is not repeated. Ahead of the game, we take a look at 5 points to look forward to when United meet Wolves.

#5 Will Luke Shaw continue to impress?

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Luke Shaw played every minute of United’s Premier League games before the international break. However, he picked up a head injury while on duty with England and was rested for the win over Watford as a precaution. He returned to the team in the Champions League win against PSV and looked fit and ready. However, whether Mourinho will be willing to use him in twice in a space of 4 days remains to be seen.

Luke Shaw has been fantastic for Manchester United this season. He has completed 227 passes, the second highest in the team after Paul Pogba, even though he played a game less. He also has the second most touches in the ball for his club so far – 344, and only Pogba has had more touches in the team. Shaw has been impressive while going forward, recording 8 shots, the third most in the United team and the second in the whole league among defenders. 4 of those shots have been on target and he has already scored a goal. He has also attempted 9 crosses.

Defensively, Shaw has been a revelation. He has 5 interceptions, 7 tackles – highest at United, and 14 clearances. Manchester United’s left side has been strong in attack as well as defense and much of the credit, deservedly, goes to Luke Shaw. As such, it will be interesting to see if the English left back starts again and if he does, fans will have their hopes and expectations resting on him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Best possible Manchester United XI to face Wolves
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Player Preview
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star agrees deal with Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City drew vs Wolverhampton
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 New Players to Watch...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
3 players Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us