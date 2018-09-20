Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player Ratings, Champions League 2018-19

Manchester United got off to a brilliant start to their Champions League campaign against minnows BSC Young Boys. United, led by the World Cup winner Paul Pogba started off the proceedings by scoring a banger with his left foot past von Ballmoos.

Then later on in the first half, a Luke Shaw cross was handled by their defender which resulted in a penalty. Again, the captain stepped up and slotted it to the top right corner.

The second half was equally entertaining with both the teams moving forward and United scored another via Anthony Martial, who was put through by Paul Pogba.

Overall it was a satisfactory performance for Manchester United. Let's take a look at the player ratings.

David de Gea: 7/10

The Spaniard made two crucial saves, although they were pretty straight-forward but significant given his team's late first-half revival.

Diogo Dalot: 7/10

The Portuguese full-back didn't look like a new signing at all. He was very productive going forward but after United had gotten the lead, his job defensively was come to question at times. But surely a confidence booster for the youngster.

Chris Smalling: 7/10

Chris Smalling has been putting in commanding over the last 3 games. He may have his doubters but if he continues his current form, United are only bound to improve.

Victor Lindelof: 6.5/10

The Swedish defender was suspect at times, especially when Young Boys were attacking with intent in the opening stages of the game. Thankfully Smalling was there to back him up. But as the game progressed, he got more comfortable with putting away the opposition attack.

Luke Shaw: 8/10

The young Englishman is slowly starting to get back to his usual self. He was really impressive going forward and also tracked back with the same intensity. Won the penalty in the first place, which Pogba converted with ease. Should've got an assist had Marcus Rashford not hit the post with his shot. Overall, another great performance for the season.

Nemanja Matic: 6.5/10

The ex-Chelsea man was a bystander at times, with the Young Boys players passing him with ease. But as United got the lead, he played petty well, doing all the important dirty work.

Fred: 5.5/10

The Brazilian was horrendous at the start of the game, but got into his rhythm as the game went on, providing an assist to Pogba for the opener. he also started off the counter for Manchester United's final goal.

Paul Pogba: 9/10

The World Cup winner bossed the midfield and was a prominent figure for United throughout the game, till he was subbed off to make sure he is available for the league. Scored a brilliant left-footed goal and also provided an assist to fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial. Also, his penalty was a bullet, scoring 3 of his 4 penalties this season. Overall, a commanding display.

Anthony Martial: 7/10

Anthony Martial has finally scored a goal for United after last scoring for United in January. He combined well with Pogba and dribbled past his man with ease. Probably his best performance in a United shirt this season so far. If he can put in such display's whenever he gets a chance, will have a chance to replace even Alexis Sanchez.

Romelu Lukaku: 6.5/10

The big Belgian was frustrated due to the lack of service, but his hold up play to release Rashford and Martial was exceptional.

Marcus Rashford: 6.5/10

Starting on the right, he drifted inward many a time and also switched positions with Martial at times. He was unlucky to not have scored but nonetheless was innovative to try from such tight spaces.

Substitutes

Juan Mata: 5.5/10

Should have scored from the Luke Shaw cross, but was effective in his short stay.

Marouane Fellaini: 5.5/10

Provided the physicality and cover after United went 3-0 up

Andreas Pereira: 6/10

Linked up well in his short stay, better off playing as an attacking mid than a defensive mid.