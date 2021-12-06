Manchester United vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th December 2021

Manchester United will host Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the final round of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have secured a spot in the last 16 already and are also guaranteed to finish top of the group. After a shock 2-1 loss to Young Boys in their first game, the English club went on a four-game unbeaten run, winning three times and drawing once.

Manchester United sit top of the group with 10 points from five games. They will now be looking to get one back on the visitors and finish the group stages as strongly as possible.

Young Boys beat Manchester United 2-1 in their first game before going on a three-game losing streak, once to Atalanta and twice to Villarreal. They then held the Bergamo club to a 3-3 draw in their last game.

Young Boys sit bottom of the group with four points. They are ultimately out of the Champions League but still have a slight chance of securing a place in the Europa League with a win on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won two of their three meetings with Young Boys. The visitors have won the other one.

Young Boys are without a clean sheet in all three meetings against the Red Devils.

Manchester United kept a clean sheet in their last game, their first in 16 games dating back to April.

Young Boys are winless on the road in the Champions League this season, losing both of their away games so far.

Manchester United have scored at least one goal in every one of their Champions League outings so far.

Manchester United vs Young Boys Prediction

Manchester United have been given a new lease of life since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last month. They are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three times and drawing once, and will be looking to continue that strong showing on Wednesday.

Young Boys have been in poor form of late, winning just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They need a win to have any chance of featuring in the Europa League but that may not be enough as they also need Atalanta to lose before that can happen.

Both teams go into the game in contrasting form. However, the hosts looked a different side in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge and that could see them pick up a consecutive win under the German.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Young Boys

Manchester United vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Young Boys have not scored away from home in the Champions League this season)

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Manchester United to score in the second half - YES

