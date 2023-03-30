Manchester United want to repeat Bruno Fernandes transfer trick and sign Portuguese youngster - Reports

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio. The Red Devils have a great history of signing Portuguese players from Sporting, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

TEAMtalk reports that the Red Devils have shown an interest in signing the versatile youngster. Inacio usually plays as a centre-back, but also has the ability to play on the left side of the defense. He has burst onto the scene as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been put in charge of the rebuild of the squad. Since his appointment, he has done admirably well, overcoming a poor start. Now, the Dutchman is focused on reshaping the defense and is interested in bringing the 21-year-old to Old Trafford.

The report adds that Manchester United will have to shell out close to €50 million for the player. They have a positive history with Sporting CP, the most recent example being Bruno Fernandes, who has been a vital player for the team in the past few seasons.

Ten Hag believes that the defense is the weakest part of the squad. The arrival of Ignacio could spell trouble for the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. The Swedish centre-back was the subject of offers late in the January window and could leave Old Trafford.

Maguire, on the other hand, has been a poor signing for United and has struggled to get regular game time this season behind the usual pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United consider new goalkeeper after David de Gea rejects proposal

Manchester United are considering the signing of Gregor Kobel.

Manchester United have displayed interest in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. According to German outlet Blick, the Red Devils are looking to sign Kobel following their situation with David de Gea. The Athletic reported earlier that the Spaniard has rejected an extension offer from the club.

De Gea's contract is set to expire this summer. While United have the option to extend it by a year, they have refrained from doing so as they look to cut down on his massive £375,000 wages. The Athletic added that the team wants to keep the Spaniard but not without him taking a pay cut.

Kobel has been impressive for Dortmund since arriving from Stuttgart in 2021. He has been a key part of the team as they lead the Bundesliga over Bayern Munich. With over three years left on his deal, Manchester United may find it hard to reach an agreement for the player.

