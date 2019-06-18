×
Manchester United want to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona duo, Solskjaer ready to let six players leave this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 17, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
254   //    18 Jun 2019, 09:51 IST

Solskjaer wants United's transfer business done by the end of this month
Solskjaer wants United's transfer business done by the end of this month

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 17th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Ed Woodward ready to spend big on Harry Maguire

United are ready to spend big on Maguire
United are ready to spend big on Maguire

We start today's segment with a good news for United fans. The Red Devils were expected to kick off their summer spending after sealing a deal for Daniel James.

However, nothing spectacular has happened yet and the fans can be forgiven for being a little restless of late.

There's a real nervousness in the air, especially because United had not made any progress in their pursuit of a new centerback. And this is where this news will be a breathe of fresh air for United fans

According to the Metro, Ed Woodward is all set to match Leicester City's evaluation of Harry Maguire, who has been a target for United for quite sometime now.

The Foxes reportedly value the Englishman at £80m, which would be a world record fee for a defender. For the record, Leicester City bought Maguire for just £17m just two years ago. However, this is not all.

It is also reported that United are willing to offer the Englishman a staggering £350,000 per week salary. That could be enough to see the man make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

United's dismal performance in the league last season meant that drastic changes were required in the squad, especially at the back. However, their attempts of attracting a world class centerback has hit a roadblock so far.

For starters, the absence of Champions League football has been a deal breaker. And on the other hand, the asking price of their targets have been sky high. Kalidou Koulibaly had been Solskjaer's first choice, but Napoli has already slapped a mammoth £150m price tag on the Senegalese.

In such a scenario, Harry Maguire could actually represent a wise bet. The Englishman is a proven player in the Premier League, so he will most definitely hit the ground running. At 26 years old, he is just entering his prime and is the ready material that can bring solidity to the United back four. And his records suggest that he might actually be worth that bucket load of money.

Go get him, Eddy!

