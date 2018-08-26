Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Aug 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United kicked off the 2018/19 season in a passable fashion as they secured an unconvincing victory against Leicester City in their opening Premier League fixture. However, the match against Brighton was a major disappointment for the Red Devils as they suffered a humiliating defeat at the Amex stadium.

Manchester United is arguably the most successful English club, who can easily boast of an illustrious history, especially in the Premier League era. Nevertheless, their performances in the recent seasons have been below-par considering the club's high standards.

The Premier League giants are the most valuable club in the world presently having overtaken the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Consequently, it goes without saying, that the players who ply their trade at Old Trafford earn lavish sums in return for their services.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of top Manchester United first team stars:

Data courtesy: www.totalsportek.com

#25 Lee Grant, £20,000 per week

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Lee Grant has joined United as a back keeper

Lee Grant has joined Manchester United this summer after penning a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, which was reported to be around £1.5 million. The move came as a shock to many and the reason behind it remains unclear bearing in mind that United already have two quality goalkeepers in the form of David de Gea and Sergio Romero. The third-choice keeper is currently earning £20,000 a week.

#24 Scott McTominay, £25,000 per week

Scott McTominay is a 21-year old central midfielder who was promoted to the senior team in 2017, having spent about 15 years in the club's youth academy. The youngster made 23 outings across all competitions last year and is deemed to be one for the future.

#23 Marcus Rashford, £45,000 per week

Marcus Rashford is one of the most exciting prospects in world football following his emergence in the latter part of the 2016-17 season that earned him immense fame and plaudits. The young English striker ended last season with 13 goals across all competitions, as he was named in the 23-man England national team squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.




Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
