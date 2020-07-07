Manchester United: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United are one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, but who is their highest-paid player?

David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are amongst the club's biggest earners.

Manchester United is home to some of the Premier League's highest-paid stars

Despite failing to match the trophy haul of their 1990s and 2000s heyday, Manchester United remain one of the world’s biggest clubs. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that the Red Devils have the finances to match.

Those finances translate into some truly massive paydays for their top stars. Big-name players like David De Gea, Paul Pogba, and Harry Maguire are amongst the highest-paid in the world, let alone the Premier League.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the wages of the 20 highest paid Manchester United players.

Note: all figures taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable, alternative sources have been linked.

#20 Daniel James (Winger) - £35,000 per week

Daniel James is reportedly on a deal worth £35k per week at United

A summer signing from Swansea City, winger Daniel James has made 41 appearances for United this season, scoring four goals. Despite his form tailing off in recent games, the Welshman is on a solid contract at Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that the 22-year-old’s current deal gives him around £35k per week. That’s a wage that could well rise should his form pick up again in the near future.

#19 Chris Smalling (Defender) - £70,000 per week

Currently on loan at Roma, Chris Smalling reportedly makes £70k per week

Central defender Chris Smalling is one of the few veterans of the Sir Alex Ferguson regime at United. He was signed way back in 2010 from Fulham and has made over 300 appearances for the club. After falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, he’s spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Roma.

During his spell in Italy, Smalling has impressed. He’s made 25 Serie A appearances, chipping in with two goals. Whether or not that’ll be enough to resurrect his United career is debatable. If another side wants to take him on though, they may have to match his hefty £70k per week contract.

#18 Sergio Romero (Goalkeeper) - £70,000 per week

Reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero is paid extremely well for his services

United’s deputy goalkeeper, Sergio Romero has spent the last five seasons at Old Trafford. Despite being a veteran of two World Cups with Argentina, though, his chances at United have largely been restricted.

Romero has made just 59 appearances for the Red Devils. Most of these have come in various cup competitions, and he only has seven Premier League appearances to his name. But the reliable veteran is well-paid for his craft, bringing in a reported £70k per week. That’s not bad at all for a keeper well used to warming the bench by now!

#17 Bruno Fernandes (Midfielder) - £70,000 per week

United's new superstar Bruno Fernandes may not be paid as highly as you'd expect

Despite only being at Old Trafford for a matter of months, Bruno Fernandes has already had a major impact on United’s fortunes. Since he’s arrived, he’s scored seven goals and registered six assists. And the Red Devils have not lost a single game, climbing up to 5th in the Premier League table.

That’s why it’s such a shock that according to reports, the Portuguese midfielder is only on a £70k per week contract before bonuses. Quite why he agreed to such a comparatively low basic wage is unknown. Should his form continue, of course, he’ll likely be in for a bumper wage rise when he signs his next deal at the club.

#16 Jesse Lingard (Midfielder) - £75,000 per week

Could Jesse Lingard's time at Old Trafford be nearing its end?

A homegrown talent, Jesse Lingard has spent his entire career at Old Trafford. Initially breaking into the United first-team in the 2015-16 season, the England international has since made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils.

Lingard’s most recent deal with United came in the summer of 2017. The deal sees him paid a reported £75k per week. But after scoring 13 goals in the season that followed, his form has dropped off somewhat, and he now hasn’t scored a Premier League goal in over a year. There’s a very fair argument that he’s now surplus to requirements at the club.

With no news on a new deal, and his current one expiring in 2022, could his time at Old Trafford be coming towards its end?

#15 Phil Jones (Defender) - £75,000 per week

Phil Jones has never quite reached his potential at United

Another long servant of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign at United, Phil Jones is now in his ninth season at the club. But despite signing a new deal in early 2019 worth £75k per week, the England international has never quite reached the heights that were predicted for him.

This season has seen Jones make just eight appearances in all competitions, as a combination of injuries and poor form have restricted his chances. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof now United’s first-choice defensive partnership, Jones will need to get back to his best to force his way into their first XI.

#14 Marcos Rojo (Defender) - £80,000 per week

Marcos Rojo seems likely to depart United permanently in the near future

The fact that defender Marcos Rojo remains United’s 14th highest earner must be galling to the club’s power-brokers. The Argentine international has only made a handful of appearances since signing a new deal in March 2018 and is currently on loan at Estudiantes.

Rojo clearly has ability, but he simply hasn’t shown it on enough occasions during his time at Old Trafford. With his £80k per week deal set to expire in the summer of 2021, it seems highly likely that he’ll be allowed to leave the club then.

#13 Eric Bailly (Defender) - £80,000 per week

Eric Bailly is likely to play a large part at United for a number of years to come

Arriving at United in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £30m, it seemed likely that Eric Bailly would become a first-team fixture for years to come. However, a series of injuries have largely curtailed his time at Old Trafford. In his four seasons at the club, he’s made just 82 appearances.

It does appear that United have faith in the Ivorian international, though. He was handed a new deal worth a reported £80k per week in January 2020 and is clearly part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. In the immediate future, he’ll need to put pressure on United’s first-choice defensive duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

#12 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Right-Back) - £90,000 per week

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a tremendous debut season at United

Eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2019 when United paid close to £50m for young right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. A year on though, and it’s hard to claim that the England U21 international hasn’t been worth it.

Wan-Bissaka has been in fantastic form throughout the 2019-20 campaign for United. The 22-year old has appeared in 30 of the Red Devils’ 33 Premier League games. And while his defensive abilities have remained excellent, he’s also improved wildly on his attacking stats. At the time of writing, he has four assists to his name.

Right now the former Crystal Palace man is on a contract worth a reported £90k per week. Given his current form, that could be expected to rise substantially in the future.

#11 Nemanja Matic (Midfielder) - £120,000 per week

Nemanja Matic has recently signed a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford

It’s been reported this week that midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new deal with United to keep him at the club until 2023. There’s been no word on his wages as of yet, but his previous deal was reportedly for £120k per week, so it’s safe to assume his new contract will pay similar.

It’s a surprising u-turn for Matic, who was supposedly close to leaving the club as recently as January 2020. But injuries to the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have brought the Serbian international back to the forefront. He now appears to be a key man for the Red Devils again, and his form in their recent matches with Bournemouth and Brighton has been highly impressive.

