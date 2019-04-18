Manchester United: What the club need to do with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel

19th of May 2013. That everlasting day in every Manchester United fan's memory. The day Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to their 13th and his last Premier League title before retiring from his role as head coach of Manchester United after a stay of over 26 years at the club. Little did Sir Alex or any Manchester United fan fathom that six years on, that 13th Premier League title would still be the most recent for the club, and that Manchester United would have been further off from competing for top honours domestically and continentally since 2013.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been appointed by Manchester United as an interim manager on 19th December 2018, not even the most optimistic Manchester United fan wouldn’t have envisaged the impact Solskjaer created at the club in his first three months. 32 Points in the Premier League out of a possible 36; victory in the FA Cup away at the Emirates and Stamford Bridge; first manager to overturn a loss at home in a first leg of Champions League knockout game at home; first Manchester United manager to get the team to score 5 goals in a game, and win a manager of the month award since Sir Alex Ferguson; first Manchester United manager to win 9 consecutive away games; and most importantly the return of a feel good factor among the players and fans at Manchester United.

It is safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had taken Manchester United fans and the board to dreamland, turning back the clock to treble success in 1999; their last Champions League in 2008; and their aforementioned last Premier League title in 2013.

Such was the honeymoon period, that United even went back on their word of not naming a manager till the end of the season by confirming Ole at the wheel in March.

Suddenly all of Manchester United’s problems seemed solved; suddenly United’s talismen were firing again; suddenly everyone believed that Solskjaer is going to take the same set of players, who, until he arrived had been languishing mid-table, into contenders for the Champions League and the Premier League in the near future.

However, since that incredible comeback in Paris, things have been going downhill for Solskjaer and Manchester United. Five defeats in the next seven matches; elimination from the FA Cup and the Champions League; Manchester United’s Champions League qualification for next season hanging by a thread; it is safe to say the honeymoon period is over for Solskjaer and United.

Manchester United seem to have been rocked back to reality; the issues before Solskjaer’s appointment were real and they are for him and the board to fix over this summer and the next.

That being said, in preparation for a big summer ahead, Manchester United need to be in the best possible position to attract the cream of the players to add quality into their average and ageing squad. It means Manchester United must regain their confidence and form and finish the season in the Top 4 Champions League spots; even if that means beating Manchester City and easing arch-rivals Liverpool’s run to their first Premier League title.

Manchester United's need for a Director of Football

The first order of business for Manchester United in the summer is to appoint the Director of Football this club has been crying out for. What very few people will remember of that summer after 2013 was that Sir Alex Ferguson was not the only bigwig to walk out of the doors of Manchester United; he was followed out by former Chief Executive David Gill, the man who worked behind the scenes forming a link between Sir Alex Ferguson and the board.

As good a financial man as Ed Woodward is, he isn’t a footballing mind, which is proven in the signings United have made under him. The Red Devils have spent big bucks on signing marketable players who had been talismen to their respective previous clubs, but have come to United and haven’t been given a definite role at the club that they had in previous clubs.

Angel Di Maria, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Sanchez and, to an extent, even Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have failed to live up to the weight of their price tags and expectations, not because they are bad players, but because they have lacked clarity of their role in the team.

Manchester United need a middle man; someone who, along with Solskjaer; identifies the kind of players they want and signing role-specific players; rather than signing a player to shoot up their shirt sales and share prices and then fail to deliver again.

Once that is done, Manchester United can start to go about rebuilding their squad and bridging that gap between themselves and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League first; and the European Elite of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus next.

Sentiment can wait, the deadwood needs to be gotten rid of

United have got to make some stern calls this summer, and servants of the club like Ashley Young, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have to be offloaded. A couple of things that were noticeable when Ashley Young was crossing the ball from the right side straight into the heads of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet at Old Trafford, and then getting nutmegged by Lionel Messi in Nou Camp were that, one, he is way past his prime, and that United need a right winger.

A right winger should have been made a priority signing the moment Valencia was converted into a right back, but wasn’t. Jadon Sancho is the man on everyone’s lips when it comes to right wingers in the world right now and in Rio Ferdinand’s words, “English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know. He will be an ideal fit at Manchester United”.

However, considering the recent failures of big money signings at Old Trafford, wildcard picks like Wilfried Zaha or Hirving Lozano could fit the bill. The next key focus area for Manchester United is that of centre-back. As good as Lindelof is on the ball, as talented as Eric Bailly is, Manchester United need a leader at the back, and they would certainly be required to pay a premium for that. The prominent name Manchester United have been linked with, and rightly so, is that of the charismatic Ajax captain, Matthijs de Ligt, who, at 19 years of age, has led the Dutch club into a Champions League Semi Final against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with his heart seemingly set on Barcelona, the names of big-money signings like Kalidou Koulibaly or Raphael Varane creep up.

All three of them are superb players, and in their own way, an upgrade on the current options United have.

Also depending on the contract situation of Ander Herrera, bolstering of depth in central midfield wouldn’t hurt United one bit.

It is a tumultuous time at Old Trafford since the departure of stalwarts like Sir Alex and David Gill, and Manchester United need to do the basics right again if they have to build a team to compete with the best in England and Europe.

Fasten your seat-belt Manchester United fans, Ole is well and truly at the wheel and he needs to press the accelerator this summer, and make the tough calls needed to lead Manchester United back to where they were in the past.