Manchester United: What we can expect from the Red Devils when the season starts

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Feature
400   //    24 Jul 2019, 20:15 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It’s still early days, but Solskjaer and his Manchester United charges are already showing what they’ll be about come next season. If you haven’t watched the team play in pre-season, then you have no idea why the fans are pretty much optimistic about the team despite their failure to capture a big-name player in the market.

The team has already won the first three games of their tour, and though against underwhelming competition in the first two, there’s a quite a lot to be optimistic about. Already the style of play looks to be something that will not only get the fans excited but the players as well.

Many players look comfortable and playing to their strengths. If all that continue in the coming games and into the new season, Manchester United may end up having one of their best seasons in recent years.

Against Tottenham on Thursday, the team will face stiffer competition and it may just be a good time as any for the manager to assess the team. He’ll now start to see who’ll be in the starting XI come matchday one of the Premier League season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what we can expect from the Red Devils during the season.

#5 High Pressing Game

Marcus Rashford during the Manchester United v Leeds United friendly
Marcus Rashford during the Manchester United v Leeds United friendly

It has already been established that United will play a pressing game next season from what we’ve seen in their pre-season friendlies. Ole Gunnar was clear about what he wanted and he’s gone into the transfer and gotten what he wanted. He wanted speedy and energetic players that help achieve his high pressing game plan.

Add that to what he already had last season, he’s looking like he’s close to the team he wants. With a few more signings looking likely to happen, and from all indications, Ole will require his charges to press opposition higher up the pitch. We already saw it in his first few games in charge before everything went to the dogs. It’s how he wants United to play under him.

He now has the team – not fully built yet, but almost there - and he can now begin implementing his game plan. In due time, he will see how far it will take his side.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United David De Gea Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Contact Us