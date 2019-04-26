Premier League 2018-19: Why Dusan Tadic could be a good replacement for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Manchester United should consider Dusan Tadic as their next target

Alexis Sanchez seems to be on the brink of leaving Manchester United. The former Arsenal player has undoubtedly been a big disappointment for the Red Devils as he has scored just once in the Premier League this season.

Sanchez's nightmarish form has been coupled with a club-highest £400,000 a week payroll, damaging United's cause further. The Chilean might have been a hero when he played for Arsenal, but there's not much justification for the Manchester-based outfit to keep him any longer at his current state.

Several big names including Gareth Bale have been touted to replace the former Barcelona star, but most of them would be expensive. Instead, Dusan Tadic could be one of the more reasonable options to replace the misfiring Chilean.

Reasonable price

Manchester United have spent a lot of money in recent seasons without finding much success. They are yet to secure their first Premier League or Champions League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Perhaps now is the time for the club to spend more wisely on the transfer market.

Ferguson might have spent a lot time at Old Trafford but he made modest transfers during his last season in charge for the Red Devils. Despite his not so high spending, the former Scottish manager won the league title with then newcomers such as Robin van Persie and Shinji Kagawa, who cost the club around €40 million in total.

Tadic should not cost the club more than €30 million even though the Serbian's form has sky-rocketed. He has a lot to offer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared to the injury-ridden Bale or the under-performing Philippe Coutinho.

If Ferguson could win major silverware with an aging Van Persie, United could do the same with Tadic this time.

Old but gold

Everyone knows that the former Southampton star is past 30 already. However, considering his current goal-scoring record, he would still be worth every penny.

Ajax have scored 160 goals this season with five games remaining, an all-time record from a Dutch side, thanks to Tadic's soaring productivity. The Serbian has been directly involved in about a third of those 160 goals.

Sure, the Dutch league might not be as competitive as the Premier League. But Tadic has also proven himself at the highest stage by scoring six goals and providing three assists in the Champions League (not including the qualifying phase). And Tadic's Champions League opponents have by no means been easy; Ajax have faced Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to progress to the semis.

Versatility and experience

Tadic can cover numerous offensive positions due to his varied skill set. He would be the answer to United's recent goal-scoring crisis and even able to go beyond being a mere Sanchez replacement.

Erik Ten Hag has deployed him as a false 9 at occasions, and this has turned out to be successful too. However, he has blossomed the most at the left flank where Ten Hag has deployed him for most of this season.

Tadic could form a deadly partnership with strikers such as Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. The Serbian can provide loads of key passes from the flank or midfield aside from scoring on his own.

Moreover, Tadic has vast Premier League experience too. He had played four seasons for Southampton and was a regular for the most part, performing well too. A proven player currently in splendid form, Tadic would be a good bargain for United.