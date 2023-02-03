Manchester United: Why Ten Hag’s lack of rotation is justified despite risk of injuries

Manchester United have rarely rotated since the Premier League resumed following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It’s a topic that has divided the fan base, although the Red Devils have seldom dropped points.

In the 12 matches that Erik ten Hag’s side has played since the World Cup ended, they’ve won 10, lost once and recorded one draw.

In that period, Manchester United have played six cup matches as well – four in the Carabao Cup and two in the FA Cup – but Ten Hag has mostly fielded strong line-ups, just as he has in the Premier League.

While not many fans are enthused by the Dutch manager’s decision to stick to a particular line-up, there are many viable reasons to justify his lack of rotation despite the risk of players getting injured.

Consistency breeds momentum

Christian Eriksen’s injury against Reading in the FA Cup has raised questions and even brought criticism over Ten Hag’s reluctance to rotate his teams, but it is not hard to see where the Manchester United boss is coming from.

For a side that is currently playing so well and winning matches, Ten Hag wants to ensure that the positive results keep coming. He wants to maintain the consistency of the team and only consistency can breed momentum.

Against a smaller club like Reading, the Reds could’ve fielded a rotated eleven but the danger is that they could’ve lost. The fact that United have a very thin squad and lack quality on the bench is another reason why making wholesale changes to the starting line-up could be counter-productive.

Manchester United have momentum on their side at the moment and a loss with a rotated eleven could kill that momentum. At some point, some key players will need to be rested, but it is always better to wrap up a game before taking your key players off, rather than bringing them on while chasing a game.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Players need to earn their places in the Manchester United line-up

Ten Hag’s policy since taking charge of Manchester United has been that every player must earn their place in the starting line-up. What this policy has done is bring competition to the squad.

As it stands, Luke Shaw knows he’ll be dropped for Tyrell Malacia if his performance level drops, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire must outdo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to become starters. It is the same for other positions.

This culture has helped keep players on their toes. When players know they must give 100% in all games, whether they’re facing Reading or Manchester City, it shapes their character and mentality.

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Ten Hag has previously explained his lack of rotation by saying that he wants to win every game and that is exactly what this team needs. He had said:

“I think players like to play. You can build and construct a good team if you play often and in my perspective when you play often the same, you’re getting the routines in,” Ten Hag explained.

“We want to win every game. We have a squad and we have to plan as well but there is a big responsibility for the players to be ready, be fit. It is about recovery, sleep and football.”

The fears of players getting injured are justified, but so is Ten Hag’s lack of rotation as the team cannot afford to lose games at this particular moment as they enter the business end of the season, where trophies and a top-four place are up for grabs.

