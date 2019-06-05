Manchester United: Why Victor Lindelof should become the next captain at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof did well for Manchester United in the recently concluded season

Manchester United has endured a difficult 2018-19 season and the club will be keen to bounce back in the next season. One of the reasons for the club's disappointing performance in the recently concluded season has been the lack of leadership on the field.

After the retirement of Michael Carrick at the end of last season, Antonio Valencia was appointed as the captain of the club at the start of the 2018-19 season. Although the Ecuadorian was decent with his captaincy skills, the veteran right-back was not a regular member in the starting XI due to bad form and injuries.

Although David De Gea and Paul Pogba were used as captain is certain matches, it has been Ashley Young who has led the Red Devils in a majority of the games this season. Apart from looking lackluster with the captaincy band, Ashley Young's dismal performance this season will make Manchester United think twice before deciding on the next captain of the club.

Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have left the club and the other options to lead the Red Devils include the likes of Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and David De Gea. However, it is time for the club to take a few tough, intelligent and surprising decisions to get back on track and one of them could be appointing defender Victor Lindelof as the next captain of the club.

Victor Lindelof has shined for Manchester United this season and has been one of the club's performing defenders this campaign. Despite the other members of the defensive department not stepping up, Victor Lindelof has held one end tight and prevented leaking a number of goals for the club. Hence, the Swedish player is likely to be a regular starter next season and the club's defense could be built around him.

Victor Lindelof has represented Sweden in all the junior levels and the 24-year-old has captained all these sides during the course of his career. He is definitely one of the contenders to become the next captain of the Sweden National Football Team too.

Lindelof is a calm, composed presence at the back and usually does not buckle under pressure. The youngster is also a good reader of the game and this was proved in the 30 Premier League games the former Benefica star played for Manchester United this season. In many games, he lifted the struggling defense of Manchester United and helped the team cross the line. In Manchester United's deficit turning return-leg win against PSG in the Champions League, Victor Lindelof also dislayed his immense leadership skills on the field.

Most importantly, Manchester United must avoid making either De Gea or Pogba as the next captain of the club as the futures of both these players at Manchester United are yet to be decided. Ashley Young is definitely not a confirmed starter next season, and although he is experienced, the club must look beyond the Englishman.

Victor Lindelof is still young and does have a great future at the club. Appointing Victor Lindelof now would help the player learn from the responsibility and do well for the club. It will also be an investment keeping the long-term future of the club in mind and hence, Victor Lindelof is the ideal candidate to become the next captain of Manchester United.