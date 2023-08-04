Manchester United asked to pay £25 million fee for Premier League defender – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been informed about Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite's asking price of £25 million this summer.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of injecting new blood into their backline ahead of their UEFA Champions League return next season. They are expected to let go of the likes of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly to make room for new defensive arrivals this summer.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have received a response to their enquiry about Branthwaite in the recent past. They have been told to dish out £25 million to acquire the defender's services.

Branthwaite, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, is believed to be hoping to exit Everton in the ongoing summer transfer window. He is aiming to take his game to the next level following his excellent temporary stint at PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 season.

In the last campaign, Branthwaite started 28 of his 36 appearances across competitions for PSV, helping them finish second in the Eredivisie table and lift the KNVB Cup in the process. He scored four goals and laid out two assists in 2657 minutes of first-team action for them.

Should the left-footed centre-back secure a move to Manchester United in the near future, he would provide competition to Lisandro Martinez for the left-sided central role. He could also step in as an emergency left-back option if required due to his fine ball-playing ability.

So far, Branthwaite has scored a goal in 13 appearances for Everton.

Meanwhile, Everton are in the transfer race to lure Maguire away from Manchester United. They are likely to face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, as per the aforesaid publication.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire pops up as shock transfer target for Serie A outfit

According to Fichajes, Harry Maguire has attracted serious attention from Juventus this summer. He has been earmarked as a defensive leader at the Allianz Stadium, which has seen high-profile departures like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the last two seasons.

Juventus, however, are unlikely to meet Manchester United's reported hefty asking price of around £50 million. It is believed that they have been holding talks with the Red Devils over a potential reduction of the transfer fee.

Maguire, 30, went from a vital first-team starter to a bench-warmer at his team last season. He started just 16 of his 31 appearances across competitions, featuring in just 1593 minutes of first-team action.