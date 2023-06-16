Manchester United will look to sign club's technical director's twin sons from Premier League rivals - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly launched a bid to sign technical director Darren Fletcher's twin sons from Manchester City's academy this summer.

Darren is regarded as a legend at Old Trafford. He made 342 senior appearances and won five Premier League titles among other silverware during his 14-and-a-half-year stay as a player at the club.

The former Scotland international joined Manchester United's coaching set-up in October 2020 as an assistant manager. In March 2021 — just a little over six years after he left the club as a player to join West Bromwich Albion — Fletcher was made United's technical director.

Darren's twin sons Jack and Tyler, however, have honed their skills at Manchester City's famed youth academy. The 16-year-old central midfielders will become eligible for a professional contract at the Etihad when they turn 17 in March.

According to the Athletic, Manchester City are interested in keeping them at the club but the Red Devils are seen as the next step in the duo's career. Tyler has represented Scotland's U16 team six times while his brother has played on eight occasions for England in the same age group.

If they join Manchester United, the Fletcher twins could play for Travis Binnion's U18 side, who finished third in the North division of the U18 Premier League last season.

Liverpool urged by pundit to sign former Manchester United transfer target

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has urged the Reds to sign former Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman was notably linked with a move to the Red Devils last summer as Erik ten Hag sought a reunion at Old Trafford. Despite Barcelona's willingness to sell, the midfielder reportedly rejected a move to stay at Spotify Camp Nou.

Manchester United ended the summer window last year with the additions of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to their midfield. Enrique now wants the Reds to take a look at De Jong, more so after Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid.

Enrique said on his YouTube channel, via The Boot Room:

"For me it could be many options, but for me a number eight is what we need the most, obviously Jude Bellingham is not available anymore, it would be Frenkie De Jong."

De Jong was a big part of Xavi Hernandez's first-team set-up last season, making 43 appearances across competitions. The former Ajax midfielder's contract at Barca expires in June 2026.

The Netherlands international could be an ideal signing for Liverpool, considering he can play as a No. 8 and in defensive midfield. But it remains to be seen if there is interest from any concerned over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes