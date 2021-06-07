Manchester United will have to shell out £56million to sign Leicester City star - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as they look to add more strength and depth to their midfield department.

Tielemans has been a key performer for Leicester City since joining them from Monaco in January 2019. The Foxes have put a price tag of £56 million on the midfielder to thwart interest from Manchester United, as per Leicester Mercury.

Tielemans put in some commanding displays in central midfield for the Foxes last season and also scored nine goals.

Although Manchester United have some good midfielders at their club, they could do with a player of Tielemans’ caliber. The Belgian could replace Fred in the team as the latter’s passing has been suspect at times.

Tielemans has made a seamless transition to the Premier League, and his defensive nous in the midfield area will be a big plus at Manchester United.

Manchester United to face competition from Liverpool to sign Tielemans

Manchester United are expected to face competition from Liverpool for his signature. Jurgen Klopp will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season, and the Dutchman will leave a big hole in the Liverpool squad.

Although Liverpool have good depth in the midfield department, they will look to avoid a scenario where they play players out of position due to injuries.

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate, and will look to add another midfielder to replace Wijnaldum this summer.

Manchester United are perhaps in a better position to sign Tielemans considering Leicester City’s asking price for the midfielder, as Liverpool may have to sell some of their fringe players to sign the Belgian.

Manchester United have still not secured Paul Pogba’s future, while Donny van de Beek has struggled to assert himself in the Premier League.

The club have made good progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but will need more consistency next season to overcome Manchester City.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are also expected to challenge for the title next season, so the Red Devils will need players of Tielemans’ ilk to stay at the top.

