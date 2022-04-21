Manchester United willing to pay €60 million for 25-year-old who already has Erik Ten Hag's approval

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer. The Spain international has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Unai Emery's side.

According to El Nacional, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes the club will have to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer. He has highlighted the club's need to sign a top-quality defender after growing frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this season.

The German is set to be replaced as the Red Devils' manager by Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag. Rangnick will take up a consultancy role and could therefore have a major role to play in the club's rebuild.

The former RB Leipzig coach has identified Pau Torres as a potential transfer target and has reportedly received approval from Erik Ten Hag, who is also believed to be a fan of the Spaniard.

Torres has developed into one of the best defenders in La Liga in recent years. He has made over 230 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions since making his debut for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old helped the Spanish club win the Europa League during the 2019-20 season. He played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, and the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Torres has continued his impressive form this season, scoring five goals in 40 appearances for Unai Emer's side. He helped Villarreal eliminate Juventus and Bayern Munich from the knockout stages on their way to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Torres has a release clause of €75 million. Reports suggest Villarreal could be willing to listen to offers in the region of €60 million from United to prevent the defender from joining one of their domestic rivals.

utdreport @utdreport From Spain: Manchester United see Pau Torres as the ideal centre-back choice for price, age and performance to partner Harry Maguire From Spain: Manchester United see Pau Torres as the ideal centre-back choice for price, age and performance to partner Harry Maguire

Manchester United could face stiff competition from Real Madrid for Pau Torres' signature

Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid were linked with a move for Pau Torres last summer. Los Blancos viewed the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. The deal, however, failed to materialize.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will reportedly resume their pursuit of Torres. The club's president Florentino Perez is believed to have contacted the defender's agents.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @TheAthletic 🥇] | Pau Torres prefers Barça / Real Madrid over Manchester United, but has yet to receive an offer from one of the teams. 📰[ @TheAthletic🥇] | Pau Torres prefers Barça / Real Madrid over Manchester United, but has yet to receive an offer from one of the teams. https://t.co/GwALXxeujB

The Spaniard would prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester united due to the uncertainty surrounding the Premier League club. The Red Devils are set to undergo a squad rebuild and a change in management this summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava