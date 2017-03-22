Reports: Manchester United willing to waive transfer fee as Wayne Rooney set to move to Everton

Wayne Rooney's career path may just read Everton - Manchester United - Everton!

What’s the story?

Wayne Rooney has always been an Evertonian at heart, and after giving his prime to Manchester United and reaping umpteen rewards along the way, he wants to return to play at Goodison Park. With Ronald Koeman also having evinced interest in signing the superstar, this could just be a win-win for everyone concerned. Reports from Old Trafford (as per the British publication Independent) even suggest that Manchester United are willing to go the extra mile to fulfil their captain’s desire and may waive any transfer fees.

In case you didn’t know

Wayne Rooney rose to footballing superstardom at Everton... and it is when Clive Tyldesley uttered those famous words “Remember the name... Wayne Rooney”

There is this wonderfully heartwarming story of how he once turned up for Liverpool schoolboys’ trials wearing the blue of Everton! Not because he had wanted to insult the Anfield club, but because that’s just what he wore all the time! He has remained a Toffee at heart, and his testimonial for Man United was played between the Red Devils and Everton, where he played one half for each side (which is where the cover pic of this article is from).

The heart of the matter

Sources close to both sides have said that the deal is “likely to happen” and Everton wouild then beat out competition from other Premier League sides (most notably West Ham) – especially as Rooney favours a return to his boyhood club, a club he left aged just 18 in 2004. Rooney had earlier been linked strongly with sides from the Chinese Super League, but the England and Manchester United goalscoring record holder wanted to remain in the Premier League as he believed he still had more to offer – and he wanted to remain in contention for the 2018 WC England squad

What next?

With Rooney getting ever decreasing number of chances under Mourinho at Manchester United, he has lost his berth in the England National Team set up as well. This will not sit well with the fiercly proud Scouser and he will be looking to move to a club (preferably within the Premier League) where he can cement a starting XI. Considering Ronald Koeman’ s interest in him, and Rooney’ s undoubted talent (that may just be unearthed again by the spark of wearing Everton blue), this could well be a deal worth making for both sides.

Author’s Take

This would be the perfect conclusion to Wayne Rooney’ s long journey through the annals of English football : Read, Also – Wayne Rooney: Road to Perdition