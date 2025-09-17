Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Manchester United Women and Brann Women will trade tackles in the second leg of their Women's UEFA Champions League third qualification round tie on Thursday (September 18th). The game will be played at Leigh Sports Village.

Ad

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Norway last week. Ingrid Stenevik's 77th-minute strike settled the contest.

Brann followed up their continental win with a 2-0 home win over Honefoss in the Toppserien over the weekend. Brenna Lovera was the star of the show as she scored a second-half brace to guide her side to all three points.

Ad

Trending

United, meanwhile, thrashed London City Lionesses 5-1 away from home in the Women's Super League. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Maya Le Tissier breaking the deadlock from the spot in the third minute before assisting Jayde Riviera. Melvine Malard scored a second-half brace while Jessica Park completed the rout late on.

The Mancunians will turn their focus to the continent where Brann stand in the way of a spot in the Women's Champions League.

Ad

Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United have won four of the five games they have played across all competitions this season (one loss).

Brann have won their last 12 competitive games on the bounce.

United have never made it to the main stage of the Women's Champions League.

Brann have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.

Brann's last five games have been level at the break.

Ad

Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Prediction

Manchester United would have been disappointed not to have gotten anything in the first, having dominated proceedings for large parts of the game.

Brann have already successfully navigated two qualification rounds to get here, having eliminated Inter and Braga with one-goal margins. Late drama can be expected, with more goals scored in the second half than the first half in the Bergen outfit's last four games.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Manchester United Women 2-1 Brann Women

Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More