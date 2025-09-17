Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Manchester United Women and Brann Women will trade tackles in the second leg of their Women's UEFA Champions League third qualification round tie on Thursday (September 18th). The game will be played at Leigh Sports Village.
The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Norway last week. Ingrid Stenevik's 77th-minute strike settled the contest.
Brann followed up their continental win with a 2-0 home win over Honefoss in the Toppserien over the weekend. Brenna Lovera was the star of the show as she scored a second-half brace to guide her side to all three points.
United, meanwhile, thrashed London City Lionesses 5-1 away from home in the Women's Super League. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Maya Le Tissier breaking the deadlock from the spot in the third minute before assisting Jayde Riviera. Melvine Malard scored a second-half brace while Jessica Park completed the rout late on.
The Mancunians will turn their focus to the continent where Brann stand in the way of a spot in the Women's Champions League.
Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Manchester United have won four of the five games they have played across all competitions this season (one loss).
- Brann have won their last 12 competitive games on the bounce.
- United have never made it to the main stage of the Women's Champions League.
- Brann have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.
- Brann's last five games have been level at the break.
Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Prediction
Manchester United would have been disappointed not to have gotten anything in the first, having dominated proceedings for large parts of the game.
Brann have already successfully navigated two qualification rounds to get here, having eliminated Inter and Braga with one-goal margins. Late drama can be expected, with more goals scored in the second half than the first half in the Bergen outfit's last four games.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Manchester United Women 2-1 Brann Women
Manchester United Women vs Brann Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Manchester United Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half