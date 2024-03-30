Manchester United Women vs Everton Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Manchester United and Everton battle for three points in a Women's Super League round 18 lunchtime kickoff on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are off 3-1 defeat at city rivals Manchester City in the league last weekend. Jessica Park scored a first-half brace for the Cityzens, while Khadija Shaw added a third right after the break. Kerstin Casparij scored a 73rd-minute own goal.

Everton, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless home draw with Merseyside rivals Liverpool last week. The draw left the Toffees in 10th spot in the points table, having garnered 15 points from 17 games, while United are fifth with 28 points.

Manchester United Women vs Everton Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. United lead 13-1.

Their most recent meeting came in November, when United won 7-0 in the Women's League Cup.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

Everton are on a four-game winless run, losing three.

Four of Everton's last five games across competitions have been level at the break.

Six of United's last seven competitive games have produced at least 10 corners.

Four of Everton's last five games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Manchester United Women vs Everton Women Prediction

United have struggled in recent weeks, having won one of their last four league games, but they will be expected to claim maximum points here.

Everton have a terrible record in this fixture but are coming off a draw with Liverpool. The point against their biggest rivals ended their three-game losing streak.

Nevertheless, United are the heavy favourites, so expect the Mancunians to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Everton

Manchester United Women vs Everton Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Manchester United /Manchester United

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half