Manchester United Women vs Valerenga Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Manchester United Women and Valerenga Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday (October 8th). The game will be played at Leigh Sports Village.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea in the Women's Super League over the weekend. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Wieke Kaptein putting her side ahead in the ninth minute, while Anna Sandberg drew the game level in the 20th minute.

Valerenga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-1 comeback away win over Bodo/Glimt in the Women's Toppserien. They went behind when Anna Johansen opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Elise Thorsnes equalized in the 14th minute. Karina Saevik made it 2-1 four minutes after the break, while Thorsnes completed her hat-trick midway through the second half.

The Oslo outfit will turn their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the League Phase with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Ferencvaros in the qualifiers. United, meanwhile, eliminated Brann 3-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United Women vs Valerenga Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Valerenga have won their last 10 games across competitions on the bounce.

Seven of United's nine competitive games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Valerenga's last eight competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Manchester United are making ther debut in the main stage of the Women's Champions League.

Manchester United Women vs Valerenga Women Prediction

Manchester United will be hoping to mark their UWCL main stage debut with victory in front of their fans. They come into the clash off a memorable draw against Chelsea, becoming the first side to take points off the defending champions.

Valerenga will hope to burst their hosts' bubble despite being the heavy underdogs. They are in fine form, having not lost a game in almost two months.

We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Manchester United Women 3-1 Valerenga Women

Manchester United Women vs Valerenga Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

