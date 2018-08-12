Manchester Utd vs Leicester City - 3 Talking points

pAnde shantanu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.76K // 12 Aug 2018, 01:26 IST

After an eventful World Cup and a truncated transfer window, Premier League is back. Manchester United hosted Leicester today, beating Claude Puel's team by 2-1. The scoreline does not represent the nature of the game fully.

United scored early on, in the 3rd minute with a Pogba penalty. After which Leicester largely controlled the game and United did not find a way through.

Luke Shaw's first goal for Manchester United in the 83rd minute seemed to had settled the tie, but in the 93rd minute, Vardy pulled one back for Leicester. Here are some notable points from today's match.

#1 Leicester's Youngsters Impress

Maddison had a good Premier league debut, impressing with his use of the ball and his passing range. His set piece delivery left a little to be desired, but he has all the ingredients which can make him a good fit for Leicester.

Alongside him was the star of the first half, Demarai Gray. He started with a purpose and was involved in some great passages of play. He even contributed defensively, breaking United's counter attacks on two different occasions.

James Maddison making his debut for LCFC

#2 A new look midfield for Manchester United

Fred made his debut for United today and along with Andreas Pereira and Pogba, suddenly Manchester United had a formidable midfield trio. Fred and Pereira provided the kind of support which can help Pogba flourish.

Fred also left a mark with his passing, sometimes the speed of the Premier League caught him off his guard, but once United had possession, he started to show off his passing range. He looks a good fit and if he can form a good understanding with Pogba then United will be better a better outfit this season.

Fred getting used to the pace of the Premier League

#3 Mourinho's grumbling lack ground

We all understand Mourinho is unhappy that United did not sign anybody of note apart from Fred. But one look at the squad and we can see that this is a squad which is capable of challenging for the title.

Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Mata, Lingard, are all blessed with different skill sets and give Mourinho a lot of variety in attack. The midfield options are also very deep - tonight's captain Pogba, Fred, Periera, Matic, Harrera, Fellaini, McTominay.

United should be pushing City with this squad. The sooner Jose Mourinho accepts that, the better it will be better for the players, the club, the fans and most importantly for him.