Manchester United superstar holds secret meeting with Barcelona director, Inter Milan to make surprise move for Real Madrid star and more

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.19K // 01 Aug 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

With the transfer deadline inching closer, innumerable rumours and gossip are making the rounds with regard to La Liga and as expected, the most heavily linked clubs are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On that note, let us take a look at the latest happenings in the sensational transfer market.

Sevilla considering a move for Vincent Aboubakar

As per reports from AS, Sevilla have turned their attention to the Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar after the deal with Michy Batshuayi fell through. The Liga outfit is keen on bolstering their forward line ahead of the new season as new manager Pablo Machin aims to bring in support for Wissam Ben Yedder.

Porto currently value Aboubakar at €20 million (£17.8m/$23.4m) and have already rejected a previous offer worth €15 million from Sevilla. The Cameroon international has three years left on his current contract at Estadio do Dragao having scored 26 goals in 43 appearances during the 2017-18 season.

Everton interested in Denis Cheryshev

Everton are interested in a deal for Villarreal winger Denis Cheryshev this summer, according to claims from Daily Mail.

The Toffees have already acquired Richarlison from Watford for £50 million but they are still keen to add more quality to their wide options in the ongoing transfer market. And as things stand, Cheryshev has emerged as one of their potential transfer targets.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer at this summer’s World Cup and was certainly one of Russia’s stars as they reached the quarter-final stage of the competition, which has caught the eye of several European top dogs.

Emery to sell Aaron Ramsey to fund Steven Nzonzi's move

Unai Emery had a £70 million budget but the Spaniard has spent that by bringing in Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira.

French midfielder Nzonzi is still a target though it’s believed that it would require a £25m fee to prise him away from Sevilla. As a result, Aaron Ramsey could be the one that makes way and creates funds for Arsenal to push on in their pursuit of the 29-year-old, reports Daily Mail.

1 / 3 NEXT