Mane Garrincha vs George Best; who was the better player?

Fans all throughout the world are passionate, ecstatic and in awe of football. Many renowned players who have carved out a place for themselves in the annals of the sport have emerged from the game. Nonetheless, the argument over who the greatest footballer of all time is has always been divisive, with supporters of various players praising their heroes.

The argument over who was a superior player, Garrincha or Best, has emerged as one of the most fascinating ones in recent memory. The game has never been the same since these two players, who were renowned for their remarkable abilities, left their mark on the beautiful game.

Both Best, a Northern Irish forward and cultural icon, and Garrincha, a Brazilian winger nicknamed the "Little Bird," had great careers and were renowned for their extraordinary dribbling abilities, ball control, and goal-scoring prowess. Yet figuring out who the greater player was is a challenging assignment that necessitates a comprehensive assessment of their accomplishments, impact and playing style.

To determine who was a greater player, we will look at the careers of Garrincha and Best.

Early careers of Best of Garrincha

George Best

Best and Garrincha had early careers that were quite distinct. Garrincha grew up in poverty because he was born to a poor family in Brazil. He had deformed legs, which caused other kids to make fun of him and bully him. Despite this, he discovered a passion for football and, as a teenager, joined a neighborhood team. He made his Brazil debut at the age of 19.

The national team was impressed by his remarkable dribbling abilities and speed. He quickly established himself as an essential member of the squad, demonstrating tenacity and a strong capacity to overcome diversity.

Best, on the other hand, had a fairly privileged upbringing in Northern Ireland. He was gifted in football from a young age and, at the age of 15, joined Manchester United's youth squad. At the age of 17, he made his first team debut and quickly rose through the ranks.

Best's early career was marked by his superb ball control, dribbling abilities and goal-scoring prowess. Best's early success helped him establish himself as one of the most well-liked footballers in the world and as a cultural figure in Northern Ireland.

Major Titles and Achievements

Mane Garrincha

Garrincha and Best both had prosperous professional lives and garnered a lot of individual awards and trophies. The latter was instrumental in both of Brazil's World Cup victories, which came in 1958 and 1962. He received the Golden Ball as the competition's best player because he scored the most goals in the 1962 World Cup.

Moreover, the Brazilian won the Copa America twice and contributed to multiple domestic championships with his team in Brazil, Botafogo. He was renowned for his superb dribbling abilities, quickness, and capacity to set up goals for his teammates.

Major accomplishments for Best include assisting Manchester United in their two English league titles and one European Cup victory. In the 1967–68 season, he led the league in scoring and twice received the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

Best was crucial to Northern Ireland's successful World Cup campaign in 1982, during which time they advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition. He was well-known for his superb ball control, dribbling prowess and propensity for scoring spectacular goals.

Stastical comparison

George Best

Garrincha scored 12 goals in 50 games for Brazil and was a major contributor to both of the team's World Cup titles. He had a successful club career as well, scoring 232 goals in 581 games with Botafogo and winning several national titles.

The Brazilian was known for his skill with the ball in his hands and throughout his playing career, averaged 5.5 successful dribbles per game. Averaging 2.2 vital passes per game, he also created several chances for his teammates.

Best, on the other hand, contributed significantly to Manchester United's European Cup victory in 1968 by tallying 137 goals in 361 games for the club. His international career was just as impressive, with nine goals in 37 games for Northern Ireland.

Best averaged 3.6 successful dribbles per game over the course of his career and was renowned for having superb ball control. Averaging 1.7 critical passes per game, he also played creator when required.

Overall, Garrincha and Best both had impressive stats and excelled in their respective fields. Their status among the greatest players of all time in the game has been solidified by their outstanding on-field performances and trophy collections.

It is challenging to settle the argument between Garrincha and Best regarding who was the superior player. Both players were extraordinarily gifted and had a big impact on the game during their careers.

In the end, it may come down to personal preference, with Garrincha supporters choosing dribbling and flair while Best supporters may lean towards intelligence and creativity. In either case, both players will go down in football history as legends who forever changed the sport.

