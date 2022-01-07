Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Middlesbrough get their FA Cup campaign underway on Saturday when they visit the Field Mill Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town.

The hosts head into the game on a blistering five-game winning streak, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last six.

Mansfield Town maintained their impressive run in EFL League Two as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Hartlepool United last time out.

They have now won each of their last five games on the bounce and 10 in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Mansfield Town are currently ninth in the League Two standings after picking up 32 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough edged closer to the playoff places in the EFL Championship as they claimed a 2-1 win at Blackpool last time out.

Boro are now unbeaten in each of their last six games, picking up five wins and one draw.

With 39 points from 25 games, Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point below Huddersfield Town in the final playoff spot.

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

Middlesbrough head into Saturday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their last 11 encounters. Mansfield Town have picked up three wins in that time, while two games have ended in draws.

Mansfield Town Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough Team News

Mansfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without James Perch and Jimmy Knowles, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jimmy Knowles, James Perch

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne and Marc Bola are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Boro.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola

Suspended: None

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Mansfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nathan Bishop; Elliott Hewitt, Farrend Rawson, Oliver Hawkins, Stephen McLaughlin; John-Joe O'Toole, George Maris, Ryan Stirk; Jason Law, Jordan Bowery, Rhys Oates

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley, Sol Bamba, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier, Lee Peltier, Andraz Sporar, Onel Hernandez

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both sides head into the game in fine form and this makes for an exciting affair. The visitors boast a stronger and more experienced crop of players and we are backing them to come away with the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mansfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough

Edited by Peter P