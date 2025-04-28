Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025

Mansfield Town and Peterborough square off in a League One round 42 clash on Wednesday at the One Call Stadium.
The hosts are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at Birmingham City over the weekend. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson and Willum Thor Willumsson. Kieran Dowell and Tomoki Iwata scored second-half goals to complete the rout.
Peterborough, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Bolton Wanderers. They went ahead through Malik Mothersille's 20th-minute penalty before Chris Forino-Joseph equalised in the 33rd minute.
The stalemate left The Posh in 17th spot in the standings, with 51 points from 44 games, while Mansfield are three points behind in 19th.
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 53 occasions, with Peterborough leading 26-15.
- Their most recent clash in December saw Mansfield win 3-0 away in the reverse fixture.
- Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
- Mansfield are winless in six league games, losing five.
- Six of Peterborough's last seven league games, including the last four, have seen both sides score.
- Mansfield's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Prediction
Mansfield's form over the last six games has been poor, but the Stags have done enough to steer five points clear of the bottom four. They have lost their last three home games, conceding 10 goals, though.
Peterborough, for their part, are winless in five league games. However, they have drawn their last three, with each game ending in 1-1 after they had gone ahead.
Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Mansfield 2-2 Peterborough
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals