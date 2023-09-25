Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Mansfield Town entertain Peterborough at One Call Stadium in the League Cup third round on Tuesday (September 26).

The two teams are meeting for the first time. Mansfield are one of the best sides in League Two. They sit third with 17 points - three behind leaders Notts County - and haven't lost in nine games.

The Stags kicked off their Cup campaign in the first round, knocking out fellow League Two side Grimsby Town 2-0. In the second round, Mansfield pulled off a shock win over Championship team Sheffield Wednesday on penalties.

Peterborough, meanwhile, are plying their trade in League One after failing to earn promotion last season. They finished sixth to qualify for the playoffs but were eliminated in the semi-finals by Sheffield. They're the eighth in League One.

The Posh are unbeaten in four games across competitions. However, they have managed only two wins in their last five away games and are winless in their last two.

Both teams score goals galore, but Mansfield appear to possess a better defence than Peterborough.

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mansfield are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Mansfield have scored three goals and conceded two in their last five games.

Peterborough have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Mansfield have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Peterborough have won twice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Mansfield: W-D-W-D-W; Peterborough: D-W-D-W-L

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Prediction

Davis Keillor-Dunn is leading Mansfield's scoring charts with seven goals but is yet to replicate that form in the League Cup. Rhys Derek Oates has been Mansfield's bright spot in the competition, scoring twice.

Meanwhile, Jonson Clarke-Harris is under pressure to open his account in the League Cup after netting four times for Peterborough in League One. Kwame Poku is also feeling the heat, as he boasts three assists in the league.

Mansfield's cohesive unit and better team gives them an edge over Peterborough, so the hosts should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Mansfield 2-1 Peterborough

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mansfield

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mansfield to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Peterborough to score - Yes