Mansfield vs Port Vale Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

Mansfield Town welcome Port Vale to the One Call Stadium for an EFL Cup round-of-16 clash on Tuesday (October 31).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home win over Walsall in League Two. Aden Flint and Jordan Bowery scored either side of Ryan Stirk to help the Stag claim maximum points.

Port Vale, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Cheltenham Town in League One. They went ahead through Alfie Devine's 32nd-minute strike, but Sean Long drew the visitors level 10 minutes later. Long completed the comeback with his brace in the 66th minute.

The Valiants booked their spot at this stage of the League Cup with a 2-1 home win over Sutton in the last round. Mansfield, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Peterborough following a 2-2 draw.

Mansfield vs Port Vale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Port Vale lead 25-18..

Their most recent meeting in May 2022 saw Port Vale claim a 3-0 win in the League Two playoff final.

Mansfield are on an 19-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Port Vale are winless in seven games across competitions in regulation time.

Mansfield's last four competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Six of Port Vale's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Mansfield vs Port Vale Prediction

Port Vale booked their spot in League One at Mansfield's expense but are coming into the game as underdogs owing to their current struggles.

Mansfield, meanwhile, are flying high and have made an 19-game unbeaten start to the season, winning their last four. Their games in recent weeks have been high-scoring, in contrast to Port Vale's, which have been more compact.

Expect the hosts to qualify for the quarterfinals with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mansfield 1-0 Port Vale

Mansfield vs Port Vale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mansfield to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mansfield to win or draw