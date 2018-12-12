Manuel Pellegrini Urges Wonderkid to Improve Amid Transfer Speculations

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 131 // 12 Dec 2018, 00:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Declan Rice is the next big thing in Premier League football

What's the story?

West Ham boss, Manuel Pellegrini, has heaped praise on West Ham youngster, Declan Rice. The Argentinian boss has also urged the youngster to improve himself as he feels that Rice can reach the very top in world football, reports Football London.

The 19-year-old is enjoying his breakout season with the Hammers. The youngster also represents the Republic of Ireland in the international level and has been talked about very highly by the press.

In case you didn't know...

Declan Rice has only 6 months on his current deal with the Hammers and the London club are eagerly awaiting to sign him up on a long-term deal. All the big clubs are circling around like vultures as they are keen on snapping him up on a free transfer.

The hammers will do anything in their power to stop a Bosman from happening, but all rest on Rice who is looking for more money. He is looking to get around 70,000 per week which is double the offer West Ham made for him.

The heart of the matter

Hammers boss believes that Declan Rice will be a household name in the coming years. Pellegrini said: "He is 19, at that age you are never tired. You don’t need to rest, you can play two games, after that you go and dance.

"I think that Declan has a great future, in this moment he is a very mature player - at 19 years old it is not easy, he needs to learn a lot about how to play better in that position but in every ball he gives all in the 95 minutes, he has good recovery and a good technique.

"I think we are seeing a player that you must talk about a lot in future years."

Video: Declan Rice Midfield masterclass Vs Everton:

What's next?

West Ham have continually developed into a more mature team this season. Their prized summer transfer, Felipe Anderson has been looking the guy who is worth the 45 million they paid Lazio. The second half of the season is looking good for the hammers as they are primed to finish in the top half of the table.

Advertisement