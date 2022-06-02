"Many things going on in the background" - 24-year-old 'open' to transfer amid links to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic remains open to a move amidst reported interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

The Austrian striker is the tallest player in the Bundesliga at a height of 6 ft 7 inches and has been likened to former England forward Peter Crouch. He has six goals and an assist for Stuttgart in 15 appearances last season and his current contract expires in June 2023. This means that the forward might leave on a free transfer if Stuttgart do not sanction a summer move.

As a result, Kalajdic is expected to be available for as little as £17million. He scored 17 goals for Stuttgart across all competitions the season before but had an injury-disrupted campaign this time around. Manchester United know that they might have already seen the last of Mason Greenwood, while Edinson Cavani is expected to leave in the off season.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Austrian striker as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who they have sold to Manchester City. The striker said the following about a potential move:

Nothing is out of the question, I’m open to everything. There will be no rush job. It’s about finding what’s best for me. I don’t know where the journey is going. There are many things going on in the background.

Should Manchester United sanction a move for Sasa Kalajdic?

In a nutshell, money is expected to be at a limited supply at United, with a report claiming that Erik ten Hag will only get around £120m for summer signings. A number of players are expected to leave on free transfers, with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic all confirmed exits.

None of the fans will want to see Mason Greenwood or Anthony Martial return to regular football, albeit for far different reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years old and he is only going to require more and more rest as time goes by. Marcus Rashford’s season was a terrible one, which means that at least one striker needs to be signed.

Ideally, two midfielders and two defensive signings are also required. The club has already been linked to a big-money move for Frenkie De Jong, which means one of two things. Either Manchester United will need to spend much more money than the £120m that has been cited.

The second possibility is that the club opts to sign bargains and young, lesser-known players who have the potential of becoming superstars at Old Trafford. Of course, Manchester United are financially capable of doing both of those things at the same time.

One thing is for certain, the team needs a huge influx of young, hungry players who can be expected to outrun their opponents every game. That is how Manchester United achieved great success during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.

