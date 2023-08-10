Marseille vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Marseille are set to play Reims at the Orange Vélodrome on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. A late second-half goal from former Everton winger Bernard sealed the deal for Panathinaikos. Marseille had midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia sent off in the second-half.

Reims, on the other hand, beat Torino 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from winger Alexis Flips and attacker Mamadou Diakhon secured the win for Reims. Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs scored the goal for Torino.

Marseille vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille have won eight games, lost four and drawn six.

Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez managed 17 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Marseille last season.

Right-back Jonathan Clauss managed 11 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Marseille last season.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi managed 10 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Reims last season.

Japanese forward Junyo Ito managed 11 goal contributions in 34 league starts for Reims last season.

Marseille vs Reims Prediction

Marseille finished 3rd last season, and have appointed former Sevilla and Villarreal manager Marcelino as their new boss. They have made some smart acquisitions already, with Senegal internationals Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr joining from Sheffield United and Watford for a combined fee of €30 million.

A big-name acquisition has been the arrival of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. Aubameyang is no longer the force he once was, having endured a poor spell at Chelsea, but his track record shows one capable of scoring goals at a consistent rate.

Reims, on the other hand, finished 11th last season. One of the season's talking points was the club's appointment of Will Still as manager. The 30-year old enjoyed an excellent start to his time at the club. American striker Folarin Balogun scored 21 goals in the league last season, but he has returned to Arsenal now.

The club have acquired Kenyan centre-back Joseph Okumu for €12 million, while Ivorian striker Oumar Diakite has joined for €2.5 million. It will be interesting to see how Reims replace the output of Balogun though.

Marseille should win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Reims

Marseille vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Marseille

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet- yes