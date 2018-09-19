Marc ter Stegen downplays Messi's importance for Barcelona

Ter-Stegen and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is an enigma like no other. His predestined nature of providing thrilling performances, game after game, is now very much a part of our reality; like the law of gravity.

A lot has been written and a lot more has been said following the snub he rather undeservingly received from UEFA for the Player of the Year award. The lad didn't even make it to the short-list.

And as is often the reason why those of us covering the game come out so fervently in support of the little man, Messi added another milestone in his unending, and quite frankly ridiculous, list of achievements after he found the back of the net, thrice, against PSV Eindhoven in the very first game of the most elite competition in the world this season.

The hattrick has now put the 5-time Ballon d'Or above the Premier League Champions on goals scored in the competition. Let that sink in for a minute, Lionel Messi has scored more goals in the Champions League than a team which broke the goal-scoring record for England last season.

After the game, the goalkeeper spoke of how impressive Messi was, while also mentioning the efforts of his other teammates.

"He always turns up," Ter Stegen said after the game."

"There is no player who appears like he does."

"He is always available and always decides things, but there are 10 other players who have also contributed to this victory. This was not easy."

"In the first half it was tough against their counter attacks, but in the second half we stabilised defensively and then were able to win."

Next up for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and his teammates is a Catalan derby against Girona at the weekend.