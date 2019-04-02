Marca to conduct the review of the scorer of Lionel Messi’s stunning Panenka free kick

Messi scored a controversial 'Panenka' free-kick against Espanyol during the weekend

What is the story?

Spanish tabloid Marca will review the scorer of Lionel Messi’s beautifully orchestrated Panenka free kick.

Messi chipped the dead ball pin-pointedly over the top of the wall which was headed into his own net by Espanyol defender Sanchez. This was given as an own goal by the Marca at the end of the game.

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona claimed a routine 2-0 victory over their city rivals Espanyol, courtesy of a stunning display from their talisman, Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana captain broke the deadlock in the 71st minute of the game through a beautifully struck free kick. Messi again doubled the lead for Barcelona in the 89th minute of the game after a pin-pointed cut-back from Barcelona substitute Malcom.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in his scintillating best this campaign. Messi has already scored a staggering amount of 41 goals and provided 15 assists for his teammates in just 38 appearances. The all time Barcelona top scorer is also leading the Pichichi race after netting 31 goals in just 27 matches.

The controversy that has been set in Spain is because the outcome will affect the European golden shoe race which is also lead by Lionel Messi with 31 goals and his nearest competitor is Mbappé of PSG with 27 goals in his domestic League.

The heart of the matter…

Messi’s beautifully struck freekick at the 71st minute was headed unintentionally into his own net by an Espanyol defender Victor Sanchez.

Though it still remains a grey area whether Diego López could have saved it or not if not intervened but one thing which can not be questioned is the fact that it was goal bound.

After the game, Marca decided that it would go down as a Víctor Sánchez own goal, which sparked the debate as most of the people believed that it should have been awarded to the Barcelona talisman.

Marca will now investigate about who got the last touch and what impact it had during the course of the controversial goal.

The Madrid based journal has also opened an online voting system to decide who should be credited with the goal.

Messi's Panenka Freekick from the stands.pic.twitter.com/1Zv65RTlrT — Kristian Taylor (@Kjtaylor16) March 31, 2019

What’s Next?

Messi is expected to be in the starting eleven once again as Barcelona face Villarreal on Tuesday for their La Liga encounter.

