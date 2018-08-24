Marco Arnautovic sounds warning ahead of Arsenal clash

Arvind Sriram FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 703 // 24 Aug 2018, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham attacker Marco Arnautovic has warned his side that they need to be a lot more clinical in front of goal if they are to come away with a result against Arsenal this weekend in the Premier League.

West Ham, despite boasting a revamped starting line up which comprises the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere amongst others, have flattered to deceive thus far, losing both of their games thus far to sit near the bottom of the table.

The Hammers have looked lacklustre in front of goal, missing a string of chances against Bournemouth and Arnautovic has conceded that they cannot be that wasteful if they are to compete for a European spot this season.

"Premier League is a challenging league and it’s not easy to play, but we’re happy to be here and happy to take this challenge. It’s going to be a difficult game. We didn’t start the season well, so hopefully we can start picking up points on Saturday," the 29-year-old stated.

“It’s important for us, for the players, for everybody and for our confidence if we can win, but it’s not easy to play at the Emirates, so we’re going to see what we can do. Against Bournemouth, we did a good job in the first half but I think it’s still not enough because we need to be more clinical. If we had been more clinical, we could have scored more goals. But then in the second half we didn’t create any chances, we dropped back and we can’t do what we did last season and play one-half good and the other half bad," he added.

Arsenal too have had a far from ideal start to the season under new manager Unai Emery although there were a few positives to take away from their defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City, not least of which was the performance of Matteo Guendouzi in the centre of midfield. They will be looking to finally get some points on the board when they host West Ham on Saturday.