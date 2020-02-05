Marco Reus set to miss Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund will be without their captain for 4 weeks

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that club captain Marco Reus is set to spend four weeks due to injury. The club captain was noticeably in pain as he was tending to his groin following a shot on goal. The midfielder suffered a muscle injury in Dortmund's DFB Pokal 3-2 loss against Werder Bremen last night. For the second consecutive DFB Pokal season, Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated by Werder Bremen in thrilling fashion.

The club has now confirmed that Reus is set to miss at least four weeks of football. Even more worrying for Dortmund is the fact that the attacking midfielder is now set to miss important Round of 16 Champions League matches against French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in fact he'll be miss both legs of the PSG clash set to take place on February 18 in Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, and on March 11, 2020 in Le Parc des Princes, Paris.

Get well soon, Captain 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3TyZ4qgpkZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 5, 2020

Reus had been a mainstay in Lucien Favre's line-up for most of this season and has racked up 26 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions. The German has been in fine form this season scoring 11 goals and assisting another 5 in the Bundesliga. The 4 week timeframe would rule the attacking midfielder out of the next four top-flight matches, but he could be back in the reckoning for the trip to Paris on March 11, but most likely wouldn't be match-fit.

Not only this news comes as a blow to the club's Champions League hopes but also to the the Bundesliga prospects with Dortmund competing for the title in a four-way race sitting just 3 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund next take on Bayer Leverkusen on the road this Saturday, February 8 in the German Bundesliga’s 21st Match Week.