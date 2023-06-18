Marcos Llorente in hot water after wearing controversial outfit for bachelor party

With the much-anticipated wedding between Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente and Patricia Noarbe drawing near, the midfielder has waded into some controversy. Just a fortnight before the pair are set to tie the knot, his pre-wedding celebrations have ignited a flurry of attention due to a contentious outfit choice.

Interestingly, Llorente and his friends have chosen Las Vegas, the same city where Patricia, affectionately known as Paddy, had celebrated her bachelorette. The group managed to make waves, turning heads with their unique choice of party attire, which they posted on Instagram.

Llorente stood at the centre of the photograph, donning an eye-catching white tunic and turban, topped with sunglasses and a faux beard, as can be seen below:

GOLDEKOKE @GOLDEKOKE1903 La despedida de soltero de Marcos Llorente? La despedida de soltero de Marcos Llorente? https://t.co/LOnU8xzNrg

Encircling him were his friends, including footballers Gerard Deulofeu and Luis Milla, decked out as security agents in stark, dark T-shirts. At first glance, the midfielder looked like he had been arrested by security personnel, which sparked some controversy.

In comparison, Paddy's bachelorette festivities were slightly less conspicuous. A sea of tracksuits and Marcos Llorente-face masks characterised the celebration, with Paddy herself opting for a white tutu and a novel hat.

Atletico Madrid are open to Marcos Llorente exit, according to reports

As per MARCA, Marcos Llorente might not be off-limits in the summer transfer window. Although the Spanish midfielder remains a crucial component of the team's setup, Atletico are reportedly open to entertaining offers for the 28-year-old.

Llorente's impact on Atletico's title-winning campaign two years ago was significant, with a direct contribution to 23 goals. Locked in with a contract until 2027 and at the peak of his powers, it seemed highly unlikely that he'd be heading for the exit. However, recent developments suggest that it would take a generous bid to change that perspective.

A series of unfortunate injuries has somewhat dimmed Llorente's position in the Rojiblancos squad. He featured in only 22 of Atletico's La Liga matches this season, getting sidelined six times in the last year due to health setbacks.

Losing a player of Llorente's caliber would undoubtedly be a significant blow for the team. However, it could also prove to be a savvy business move if the right offer is dropped at the Wanda Metropolitano. Even though Llorente has not managed to replicate his previous stellar performances, he could still be sold for a good price due to his age.

Therefore, the club are said to be considering cashing in on their star, and this summer could reportedly be the opportune time.

Poll : 0 votes