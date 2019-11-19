Marcus Rashford claims England's 'frightening' attacking play could inspire them to the Euro 2020 title

Bulgaria v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has expressed his confidence in England's 'frightening' attacking play, claiming that their performances in the final third could potentially lead to a successful European Championship next summer.

The Three Lions were in great attacking form in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

England concluded a triumphant Euro 2020 qualification campaign with a first-place finish in Group A after their 4-0 rout of Kosovo on Sunday.

The Three Lions established seven wins out of eight games and tallied a staggering 37 goals in the course of the qualification stages. They netted a total of 38 goals in 2019, which is the most that the English national team have scored in a calendar year since 1908.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling proved themselves to be influential figures up front, having netted a combined 20 goals in the qualifying stages.

Meanwhile, Rashford is on a goalscoring streak of his own, scoring nine goals in 10 matches for both Manchester United and England.

The 22-year-old has now highlighted the importance of maintaining their scintillating attack for the Euros as it has the potential to inspire England to the title.

Kosovo v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

The United star said (via BBC),

"I think it is a good combination. But we have played games without that particular front three and it is frightening what we can do as a group of attackers.

"I think all of these games are just gearing you up for the summer and if we go into the summer anywhere near the sort of form we have been in recently then it will be a successful tournament."

England are scheduled to play their group stage matches at the iconic Wembley Stadium when the Euros kickstart in June next year.

