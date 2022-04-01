Is there a new deal? Marcus Rashford should defy Manchester United's decision to keep him

Manchester United are expected to offer Marcus Rashford a new contract, but he should leave while he still can.

Despite the World Cup being held in Qatar, which has been marred by allegations of bribes, slave deaths, and boycott threats, it is a tournament that England footballers cannot afford to miss.

Following their semi-final appearances in Russia and the Final of the Euros last year, momentum and logic would suggest that England have a good chance of winning it all.

They have a seasoned tournament manager, one of the finest attackers in the world, and incredible squad depth (in most areas, anyway).

Not being in this England squad would mean missing out on the country's greatest chance of winning a World Cup since 1966.

That will worry Marcus Rashford. He has been a near-constant in Gareth Southgate's squad for nearly five years but was left out of the most recent round of internationals.

Time for Marcus Rashford to leave his comfort zone

There have been numerous theories as to why Marcus Rashford's form has dipped so significantly for United this season.

He doesn't work hard enough; he's just not that good; he should have STUCK TO FOOTBALL; he's been injured; it's the manager's fault; it's Cristiano Ronaldo's fault; it's the club's fault; etc.

Many of those elements, like others, will have played a role. But there's no denying that his form has deteriorated, and he wasn't deserving of a spot in the England squad.

He had 36 goal assists in 57 games last season, but only seven in 26 this season. He's having trouble, as are most United players.

Old Trafford has been described as a jail, with United players weathering captivity in the knowledge that the rep's time in the foreign service will arrive soon enough.

The thick shirts with three lions emblazoned on them that David Beckham wore now include a red devil to weigh Rashford and his teammates down.

Both Marcus Rashford and his teammate Luke Shaw, who indicated this week that he prefers playing for England over United, are expected to be granted new long-term contracts.

United's hierarchy considers them part of a 'critical group of core players' they want to preserve. And, in a pathetically typical move from the club, they are willing to proceed with those contracts without the agreement of the incoming permanent manager.

Rashford should not sign the contract. He only has to look at what has occurred to Jesse Lingard, who forfeited his chance to compete in the World Cup by staying at United.

Rashford, on the other hand, may not be in the same boat. The new manager may immediately reintegrate him into the club, assigning him to a position and playing style that he prefers.

He could return to the England squad if he scores a lot of goals at the start of next season. But it's also possible that the new manager may not gel with him and will bring in new players, putting Rashford out in the cold after signing a lucrative new contract.

The new United manager can give Marcus Rashford all the assurances he wants. But when it comes to the crunch – poor form, a lack of goals, whatever – that new boss is less likely to be in Rashford's corner.

Rashford's departure from United will be difficult. As a professional footballer, the club is all he's ever known, and leaving creates uncertainty on several levels.

He'd be better off upping sticks to get to the World Cup with England; in this case, the greater unknown is at home.

