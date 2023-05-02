Marcus Rashford is helping bankrupt ex-Manchester United star by providing him a luxury home to rent for a low price - Reports

Marcus Rashford is reportedly helping former Manchester United star Wes Brown following the latter going bankrupt. Brown was declared to have a six-figure debt by HRMC and is also behind on his car payments.

Several former United players like Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and more have come to help the player. Marcus Rashford has also joined the list of players.

He has reportedly provided Brown with a luxury home to stay during troubled times (according to the Daily Star).

Considering Brown used to earn good money during his time at Manchester United, the latest news might come as a shock. A source close to the player, however, clarified the situation, saying (via Daily Star):

"It may seem like Wes was earning big money — to most people he was — but the trouble was he was also trying to keep up with the lifestyle of team-mates earning five or six times more than he was. Most of his money disappeared in bad property deals. He overpaid on the farm that Leanne lives in."

He added:

"He spent something like £6million or £7m to buy that. They have tried to sell it but haven’t managed to, even after lowering the price to £4.75m. Any money left is tied up in the farm. A previous property of theirs was once listed at £4.5m but took seven years to sell, finally going for £2.4million — almost half price."

Marcus Rashford has been in great form for Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's best attacker so far this season. The entire team have performed much better under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag than in other recent campaigns.

Rashford has been the team's brightest star. The superstar forward has scored 29 goals and has provided 11 assists in 51 matches so far this campaign. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure, Rashford has taken up the responsibility of being the team's leading goalscorer.

United, meanwhile, are currently competing for a place in the top four. They are the fourth-placed team in the league with 63 points from 32 games. The Red Devils trail Newcastle United by two points, having played one game less.

