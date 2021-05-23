Marcus Rashford reveals two clubs he could leave Manchester United for

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has revealed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two clubs he could leave the Red Devils for one day.

The Englishman is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment and is one of the stars of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. Rashford has been with Manchester United since the age of seven and graduated from the club's fabled academy to break into the first team in the 2015/16 season.

Since then, the Englishman has improved in leaps and bounds and has scored 20-plus goals in two consecutive seasons for Manchester United. The 23-year-old has a long career ahead of him, but while Rashford has no intentions of leaving the Red Devils at the moment, he admits he could play in another country one day.

Speaking to the Guardian, the Englishman did not rule out a move out of England one day. Asked to name the ideal club for him, Rashford revealed that apart from Manchester United, he was a fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona” said Rashford.

The Englishman’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023, but Manchester United have the option of an additional year. Rashford has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, helping his club finish second in the league and reach the Europa League final.

Rashford part of a devastating Manchester United attack that could get better over the summer

Rashford is already part of a devastating Manchester United attack this season, but the Red Devils could be unstoppable if they secure all of their top targets over the summer. The Englishman forms a formidable frontline alongside Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes operating behind.

👹 Manchester United are the only side in the Premier League this season with three players on 10+ goals for the campaign



🥇 Bruno Fernandes - 18

🥈 Marcus Rashford - 11

🥉 Edinson Cavani - 10 pic.twitter.com/nCGvyq799E — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 19, 2021

The Red Devils could further strengthen themselves with the long-awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo, Daniel James and Anthony Elanga will be stellar options from the bench.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Harry Kane over the summer, even though they could face stiff competition from Manchester City and Chelsea for his signature. However, if a move for the Tottenham Hotspur man materializes, the frontline of Rashford, Kane and Sancho might just be good enough to secure Solskjaer the league as well as the Champions League next season.