Marcus Rashford’s injury leaves Manchester United sweating ahead of crucial fixtures

Many Manchester United fans had their heads buried in their hands when Marcus Rashford signaled to the bench to be substituted during the match again Everton on Saturday (April 8).

The Reds were 2-0 up against Everton and were on course to record yet another impressive victory at Old Trafford. The game was already won at that point, but Rashford’s injury took a bit of the shine off what was a flawless afternoon.

As the 25-year-old limped off straight into the tunnel, the home fans responded with loud applause but the early signs don’t look good, especially with the team overly dependent on him.

Rashford has been Manchester United’s main source of goals this season, having scored 27 times in all competitions – 15 of which have come in the Premier League.

He also has 10 assists to his name and set up Anthony Martial for Manchester United’s second goal against Everton. His importance to the team can, therefore, not be understated.

Extent of Rashford’s injury remains unknown

Manager Erik ten Hag was downbeat when he was asked about the extent of Rashford's injury after the game, and it leaves the club sweating as they approach the business end of the campaign.

With the matches coming in thick and fast, it remains to be seen how Manchester United will cope without their star forward, who has contributed to 34% of their goals in the Premier League.

"We have to wait. He [Rashford] doesn't look well," Ten Hag confirmed in the aftermath of the 2-0 win over Everton, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"This was avoidable," he added. "All science and research tell you players need a certain time to recover. It is also part of the schedule that we are now finding ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off."

Martial's timely return means Jadon Sancho could be shifted to the left flank, though the former Borussia Dortmund winger neither offers Rashford's goal threat nor his versatility to play across the forward line.

Red Devils could be without their best player for crucial games

Manchester United may be out of the Premier League title race but they still have a lot to fight for in the ongoing campaign, including qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have won the Carabao Cup and could end the season with two more trophies, as they’re in the semifinals of the FA Cup and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side will face Sevilla next in the Europa League and with the extent of Rashford’s injury not yet known, it is uncertain whether he’ll be able to feature against the Spanish side.

The top-four race in the Premier League is also getting keener and Manchester United have difficult games against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Brighton coming up.

While the ideal situation would be for Rashford to be managed through these crucial fixtures, it is also possible that Ten Hag could be without his best player in the next few weeks, which leaves the club in a burdensome situation as they aim to finish the season on a high.

Poll : 0 votes