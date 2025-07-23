Marcus Rashford's stance on Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate resurfaces as he closes in on Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford's take on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate has resurfaced ahead of his move to Barcelona. The England international is set to join the Catalan giants on a loan deal after going out of favour at Old Trafford.

Ad

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Rashford will take a 15% pay cut to join the Blaugrana. Manchester United will not cover his salary while Barcelona will have the option to sign him permanently next summer for €30 million.

Rashford came through the youth ranks of Manchester United and witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness while developing. He also shared the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during Ronaldo's second spell with the Red Devils.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, it would only be natural that Rashford would pick Ronaldo over his eternal rival Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, back in 2018, he claimed that he considers Messi as the greatest of all time despite being a fan of Ronaldo. He said, as quoted by GIVEMESPORT:

"I'd have to say Messi, some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well - but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Ad

Rashford was once regarded as Manchester United's poster boy and one of England's best players. However, his career has seen a rapid decline over the last couple of seasons.

Ruben Amorim is clearly not the biggest fan of Rashford and loaned him out to Aston Villa in January. He scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 games for the Villans but they did not opt to sign him permanently.

The 27-year-old made 426 appearances for Manchester United over the years and won six trophies. He scored 138 goals and produced 77 assists during his time at Old Trafford while earning 62 caps and scoring 17 times for England.

Ad

When Giorgio Chiellini picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Giorgio Chiellini picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi when he was asked to pick between the two. The former Italy international claimed that he would pick Ronaldo as his teammate ahead of his eternal rival.

Chiellini faced both Messi and Ronaldo throughout his illustrious career for club and country. He also lined up alongside Ronaldo for Juventus between 2018 and 2021.

Ad

On being asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Italian defender picked Ronaldo. He insisted that the Portuguese maestro elevates his game on the biggest of occasions. He said in 2024, as quoted by talkSPORT:

"We cannot say for me, who is better, Messi or Cristiano. But if I have to pick one, for a final, Cristiano. I love to play with Cristiano. And I saw when the game is more difficult, he raises his level of performance."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated football for almost two decades and shattered record after record. They won 13 Ballon d'Ors between themselves, which is a testament to their dominance in modern football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More