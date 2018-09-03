Mariano Diaz and the legacy of the 'number 7' shirt

Mariano Diaz sporting the no.7 shirt

Can he write a success story with No: 7 jersey, the legacy left by the legends, namely Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Age:25

Transfer Fee: $38.6 million

Image: Transfermarkt

He was a part of Real Madrid squad from 2012 to 2017. He later joined Olympique Lyon for $9.3 million. An exciting season with Lyon forced Real Madrid to buy him back and bestowed him with the No:7 Jersy. The promising season with Lyon could not guaranty the same with Real Madrid.

Will he be a success! The Real Madrid management certainly feels so.

There are stats which strengthen their belief.

>He was directly involved in 27 goals for Lyon in 48 matches.

Futhead Rating

Image: Futhead

In game rating:

Image: Futhead

He has all the traits of a perfect striker- speed, acceleration, shot power, finishing. But more than all these his sublime aerial threats is what make him a lethal striker. The task Cristiano Ronaldo left behind will be strenuous for the Spaniard.

Career Records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Gonzalez for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games Played:438

Goals:450

Assists:131

Cups Won:4X Champions Leagues, 2x Laliga, 2x Spanish Super Cup, 2x Spanish Cup, 3xFifa Club world Cup, 3X UEFA Super Cup

Personal Honours:4x Balon Dior, 3xUEFA POTY, 13x Real Madrid top scorer, 6xUEFA Champions League top scorer, 3x La Liga top scorer

Raul Gonzalez

Games Played: 741

Goals: 324

Assists:77

Cups Won: 3x Champions Leagues, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 2x Intercontinental Cup, 4x Spanish Super Cup, 6x La Liga

Personal Honours: 3x Real Madrid top scorer, 1x Champions League top scorer, 2x La Liga top scorer.

Mariano took the mammoth task with a smile, his confidence can kill all the comparisons for a while. But can he replicate the same mentality on the pitch and show the world that the legacy given to him is in good hands?