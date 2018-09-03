Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mariano Diaz and the legacy of the 'number 7' shirt

PicSyn
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
826   //    03 Sep 2018, 11:27 IST

Maria
Mariano Diaz sporting the no.7 shirt

Can he write a success story with No: 7 jersey, the legacy left by the legends, namely Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Age:25

Transfer Fee: $38.6 million

Enter c
Image: Transfermarkt

He was a part of Real Madrid squad from 2012 to 2017. He later joined Olympique Lyon for $9.3 million. An exciting season with Lyon forced Real Madrid to buy him back and bestowed him with the No:7 Jersy. The promising season with Lyon could not guaranty the same with Real Madrid.

Will he be a success! The Real Madrid management certainly feels so.

There are stats which strengthen their belief.

>He was directly involved in 27 goals for Lyon in 48 matches.

Futhead Rating

En
Image: Futhead

In game rating:

E
Image: Futhead

He has all the traits of a perfect striker- speed, acceleration, shot power, finishing. But more than all these his sublime aerial threats is what make him a lethal striker. The task Cristiano Ronaldo left behind will be strenuous for the Spaniard.

Career Records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Gonzalez for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games Played:438

Goals:450

Assists:131

Cups Won:4X Champions Leagues, 2x Laliga, 2x Spanish Super Cup, 2x Spanish Cup, 3xFifa Club world Cup, 3X UEFA Super Cup

Personal Honours:4x Balon Dior, 3xUEFA POTY, 13x Real Madrid top scorer, 6xUEFA Champions League top scorer, 3x La Liga top scorer

Raul Gonzalez

Games Played: 741

Goals: 324

Assists:77

Cups Won: 3x Champions Leagues, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 2x Intercontinental Cup, 4x Spanish Super Cup, 6x La Liga

Personal Honours: 3x Real Madrid top scorer, 1x Champions League top scorer, 2x La Liga top scorer.

Mariano took the mammoth task with a smile, his confidence can kill all the comparisons for a while. But can he replicate the same mentality on the pitch and show the world that the legacy given to him is in good hands?

PicSyn
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Blogger. Follow me: https://PicSyn.wordpress.com Author: Vipin Koshy Thomas
Jersey #7 – Will Mariano Diaz live up to the legacy?
