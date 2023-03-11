Maritimo vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Maritimo welcome Benfica at the Estadio dos Barreiros in Primeira Liga on Sunday (March 12).

The Portuguese top flight enters matchday 24, with Benfica keeping a stranglehold on the top spot. However, their lead over second-placed Porto has shrunk to eight points, setting the stage for a possible shake-up with 11 games to spare. Marítimo, meanwhile, are struggling to avoid the drop and are just six points adrift of safety.

Os Verde-Rubros have won only four games, drawing four and losing 15, which leaves them in 16th spot and as a candidate for the relegation playoffs. The upcoming meeting is an uphill battle for the hosts, who have lost four of their last five league games. They have been outscored by the visitors 16-2 in their last five clashes.

Roger Schmidt takes high-flying Benfica to Funchal as they continue their push for a 38th Primeira Liga title and the first since 2018-19. According to the manager, the battle is not between them and Maritimo but against Porto and Braga. Braga are in third place, replacing Sporting in the Big Three this term.

As Aguias have won 20 league games so far, drawing two and losing one, ensuring their place atop the standings with 62 points. They have scored 58 league goals, enjoying a goal difference of 45, thanks largely to Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario. Both players lead the league’s scoring chart with 15 and 14 goals respectively.

Maritimo vs Benfica Prediction

Marítimo have lost in all of their last five clashes with Benfica.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Benfica att home.

Marítimo have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Benfica have won four times and lost once in their last five road outings.

Marítimo have won once and lost four times in their last five games across competitions, while Benfica have won five times in the same period.

Form Guide: Marítimo – L-W-L-L-L; Benfica – W-W-W-W-W.

Maritimo vs Benfica Prediction

Claudio Winck, Xadas and Andre Vidigal will hope to continue their good form. The trio leads the hosts’ scoring charts, with four goals for Wick and three apiece for the latter two. Both Xadas and Vidigal have been plagued by injuries, though.

Meanwhile, Ramos and Mario will look to build on their impressive tallies for Benfica, while Alejandro Grimaldo will strive to improve his tally of eight assists. Benfica are expected to prevail based on their better recent form.

Prediction: Maríiimo 1-3 Benfica

Maritimo vs Benfica

Tip 1: Result – Benfica

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Benfica to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Marítimo to score - Yes

