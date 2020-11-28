Maritimo vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will travel to the Estadio dos Barreiros to take on Maritimo on matchday eight of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The visitors currently sit in third spot on the table, having garnered 15 points from their seven matches to date, while Maritimo are further below in 14th place.

Benfica showed great determination to come back from two goals down to draw level with Rangers in the Europa League in their most recent fixture. Maritimo were also comeback victors in the Portuguese Cup.

Maritimo vs Benfica Head-to-Head

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides and Benfica have the significantly better head-to-head record.

The Eagles have 26 wins and four draws to their name, scoring 95 goals and conceding just 25, while Maritimo were victorious on four previous occasions.

One of those victories came in the most recent meeting between the sides when goals from Jorge Correa and Rodrigo Pinho gave Maritimo a shock 2-0 home win against the then-defending champions in June.

Maritimo form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Maritimo vs Benfica Team News

Maritimo

The hosts have Edgar Costa ruled out with a muscle injury. Two players are doubts for the fixture. Zainadine Junior has approached the end of his self-isolation after contacting COVID-19 and could feature, while Franck Yves Bambock recently experienced physical discomfort and may not be risked.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Lito Vidigal.

Injuries: Edgar Costa

Doubtful: Franck Yves Bambock, Zainadine Junior

Benfica

The visitors have been depleted by fitness concerns in recent weeks and are currently without six players.

Juian Weigl and Darwin Nunez both tested positive for COVID-19 and are sidelined until early December. Nuno Tavares (hip), Pedrinho (muscle), Jean-Clair Todibo (Achilles), and Andre Almeda (knee) are also ruled out due to injuries.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Julian Weigl, Darwin Nunez, Nuno Tavares, Pedrinho, Jean-Clair Todibo, Andre Almeda

Suspension: None

Maritimo vs Benfica Predicted XI

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amir Abedzadeh; Fabio China, Lucas Africo, Zainadine Junior, Claudio Winck; Jean Carlos de Souza, Franck Yves Bambock, Pedro Pelagio; Diederrick Joel, Rodrigo Pinho, Jorge Correa

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Gabriel Pires, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt, Pizzi

Maritimo vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica currently sit behind Porto and Sporting Lisbon. Depending on how results go this weekend, Benfica could find themselves as much as seven points adrift of their city rivals.

This is hardly ideal and the Eagles will do all they can to prevent falling too far off the pace so early in the season.

Jorge Jesus's side have been in indifferent form of late but they should have enough to comfortably dispatch a Maritimo side that have picked up just two wins all season.

Prediction: Martimo 0-3 Benfica