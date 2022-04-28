Maritimo vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Maritimo and Benfica will square off with three points on the line in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game off a 2-2 draw away at Santa Clara. Ali Alipor and Claudio Neto scored in the final 26 minutes to help their team overturn a two-goal deficit and force a share of the spoils.

Benfica, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a disappointing goalless draw with Famalicao on home turf last weekend.

Despite the win, the capital side remain in third spot and have slim chances of a top-two finish. Maritimo, meanwhile, sit in seventh spot and have 37 points to show for their efforts after 31 games.

Maritimo vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Benfica have 47 wins from their last 68 meetings with Maritimo. The two teams have shared the spoils on 12 occasions, while Saturday's hosts have nine wins against Benfica.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021, where Benfica ran riot in a 7-1 rout in the capital on matchday 15 of the current campaign.

Maritimo form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L.

Maritimo vs Benfica Team News

Maritimo

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. Joel Tagueu has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Benfica

Rafa Silva, Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Rafa Silva, Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Maritimo vs Benfica Predicted XIs

Maritimo (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor (GK); Vitor Brito, Mathues Costa, Junior Zainadine, Claudio Neto; Pedro Pelagio, Diogo Mendes; Edgar Costa, Xadas, Henrique; Ali Alipour.

Benfica (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Everton, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez.

Maritimo vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica are the favourites and will be eager to end their season on a high. The Eagles have nothing left to play for this season but will be buoyed to get back to winning ways following a disappointing draw last weekend.

Maritimo, meanwhile, could capitalise on Benfica's struggling defence. However, the visitors should claim maximum points in a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Maritimo 1-3 Benfica.

Edited by Bhargav