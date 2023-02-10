Maritimo vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12 2023 

Maritimo will welcome Sporting Braga to Estadio dos Barreiros for a matchday 20 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Chaves in league action last weekend, with all three goals coming in the first half. Euller and Steven Vitoria Maritimo a two-goal lead inside the opening 21 minutes before Claudio Winck halved the deficit from the spot six minutes later.

Braga, meanwhile, saw off Benfica on penalties in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals on Thursday. An eventful first half saw Goncalo Guedes and Al Musrati score either side of Alexander Bah's VAR-induced dismissal for Benfica. In the ensuing shootout, a 5-4 win took Braga through to a date with Nacional in the last four.

They will turn their attention to the league, where they occupy third spot, having garnered 43 points from 19 games. Maritimo, meanwhile, are second from bottom with 13 points and are six points away from safety.

Maritimo vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 67 previous occasions, with Braga leading 28-22.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Braga win 5-0 at home.

Braga's last ten competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Maritimo's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

The hosts have the worst home attack in the league this term, scoring just six goals in nine games.

Braga have the best away attack in the league this term, scoring 24 goals in ten games.

Maritimo vs Braga Prediction

Braga's quest for a maiden league crown hit a snag with their harrowing defeat to Sporting Lisbon, but the Archbishops provided a timely reminder of quality with their cup win over Benfica.

Maritimo, meanwhile, are at the other end of the standings and are running out of time to survive the drop. Their form has improved in recent weeks, with two wins in their last five league games, including a shock 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

That highlights the danger they pose, but Braga have been consistent in games where they are the favourites and should take the win.

Prediction: Maritimo 0-2 Braga

Maritimo vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

