Maritimo vs Estrela Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Maritimo will welcome Estrela to the Estadio dos Barreiros for the second leg of their Primera Liga relegation playoff.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg at home last week. Regis Ndo and Jean Felipe scored in either half to give the Lisbon outfit a two-goal lead, while Claudio Wink scored a late consolation goal to hand Maritimo a lifeline.

Maritimo are contesting the playoff to remain in the top flight following their 16th-placed finish in the table. Estrela finished the second division in third spot, having garnered 63 points from 34 games.

Maritimo vs Estrela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Maritimo lead 9-4, while 16 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2023 when Estrela claimed a 2-1 home win.

Seven of Maritimo's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends, while eight of their last 10 have produced three goals or more.

Estrela have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Maritimo have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine home games in all competitions.

Four of Estrela's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced three goals or more.

Estrella are unbeaten in 11 away games, winning six and drawing five.

Maritimo vs Estrela Prediction

Maritimo enter the game as slight favorites and home advantage could also give them an edge. Os Verde-Rubros scored a late goal in the first leg to give themselves a lifeline and the goal could prove crucial to their hopes of remaining in the top-flight.

Estrela, for their part, are seeking a maiden participation in the Primera Division, just three years after their formation. Their aspirations are made more remarkable by the fact that they were playing in the third division as recently as 2021.

The capital side are on a positive run of form and hold a narrow advantage in the tie, which they will aim to capitalize on. Both sides are prone to defensive breaches and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Maritimo 2-2 Estrela

Maritimo vs Estrela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

