Maritimo vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Maritimo are set to host FC Porto on Sunday at the Estadio dos Barreiros in another game week in the Primeira Liga.

Maritimo began their campaign on the wrong note as they crashed out of the Taca da Liga in the very first round of qualification. They then lost their first Primeira Liga game of the season, a 2-0 home defeat to Sporting Braga. Maritimo, however, got their first win of the campaign on Monday, a 2-1 victory over Belenenses SAD.

FC Porto had a very strong pre-season run and have begun their Primeira Liga campaign in a similar fashion. They are yet to lose a league game in 2021 with their back-to-back league victories this season extending their unbeaten run to 30 games.

Dragoes won 2-0 against Belenenses SAD on the opening day before defeating FC Famalicao 2-1 the following week. They will want to continue that run against Maritimo in an attempt to once again lift the Primeira Liga title when the season ends.

Maritimo vs FC Porto Head-to-Head

Maritimo and FC Porto have met 48 times in the past. FC Porto have won 33 of those contests while Maritimo have just seven wins. The other eight games between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in February in a Primeira Liga clash. FC Porto won 2-1 on the day with a 93rd minute penalty from Otavio securing all three points for the side.

Maritimo Primeira Liga Form Guide: W-L

FC Porto Primeira Liga For Guide: W-W

Maritimo vs FC Porto Team News

Maritimo

Joel Tagueu came off injured in the first of Maritimo's opening game of the Primeira Liga and is still out. Stefano Beltrame is also out nursing his shoulder fracture.

Injured: Joel Tague, Stefano Beltrame

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Porto

Shoya Nakajima is unavailable for selection as the Japanese winger sustained an injury in February while on loan at Al-Ain. Agustin Marchesin will require surgery on his meniscus and will be out for a month. Marko Grujic also remains out due to injury.

Injured: Shoya Nakajima, Agustin Marchesin, Marko Grujic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maritimo vs FC Porto Predicted XI

Maritimo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Paulo Victor; Jorge Saenz, Zainadine Junior, Leo Andrade; Claudio Winck, Bruno Xadas, Ivan Rossi, Diogo Mendes, Vitor Costa, Andre Vidigal, Ali Alipour

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafá; Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Bruno Costa, Luis Diaz; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Maritimo vs FC Porto Prediction

Maritimo have lost back-to-back home games this campaign and failed to score in both games. Although they deservedly secured victory in their last game, the Porto clash should prove too much for them.

Porto ended last season on a strong note as they went unbeaten in their last 10 games. They performed very well in the pre-season and have carried that form into the new season. They should have more than enough to secure all three points.

Prediction: Maritimo 0-2 FC Porto

Edited by Shardul Sant