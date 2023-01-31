Maritimo vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023 

Maritimo and Porto will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 18 game on Wednesday (February 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over Estoril at the same venue last week. Rene's third-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Porto, meanwhile, triumphed over Sporting Lisbon with a routine 2-0 victory in the Taca da Liga final. Stephen Eustaquio and Ivan Marcano scored in either half to inspire the Dragons to their maiden Portuguese League Cup.

Sergio Conceicao's side will turn their attention to the league in their quest to retain their title. They're third with 39 points, eight points behind table-toppers Benfica. Maritimo, meanwhile, are second from the bottom, having garnered just 13 points from 17 games, and are five points away from safety.

Maritimo vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two teams, with Porto leading 46-12.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Porto claim a comfortable 5-1 win on the opening day of the season.

Porto are on a 17-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 14, including the last five.

Nine of Maritimo's last ten competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

The last five meetings between the two teams have had goals at both ends, with four games seeing at least three goals.

Porto have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six competitive games.

Maritimo vs Porto Prediction

Porto's title defence has not gone to plan, particularly due to Benfica's near-perfect campaign, while Braga have also emerged as an unlikely contender. However, the defending champions have been on a positive run, going 17 games without defeat across competitions.

Their victory over Sporting Lisbon to win their first Portuguese League Cup will boost their confidence. Porto will fancy their chances of winning a sixth successive game across competitions.

The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Maritimo 0-3 Porto

Maritimo vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score in both halves

